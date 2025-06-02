Latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft Sees Brooklyn Nets Benefit From Tumble
With the NBA Draft right around the corner at the end of June, the mock drafts are flying out hot and heavy, including the latest from draft expert Derek Parker.
In this mock draft, Parker released the entire first round projection based only on what he would do as the decision-maker for each team, rather than predicting with any intels or what will likely happen.
The NBA Draft is always full of surprises, including prospects tumbling down the board way further than anyone would have guessed.
In the latest NBA Mock Draft from Parker, the Brooklyn Nets benefited from this very thing, with Ace Bailey still being on the board at pick No. 8 in the 2025 NBA Draft.
"At No. 8 we have Rutgers forward Ace Bailey in a range I would feel much more comfortable drafting him as a two-way jumbo shot making wing. Bailey undoubtably has talent, there is no disputing that, but he feels a little further away from the massive positive impact to me that a few of the more ready made prospects may have," Parker explained. "I am just not as keen on his ceiling as others with some of his decision making and other limitations. I think Brooklyn would be a great landing spot for Bailey as they seem truly determined to develop talent...Bailey would be able to learn the ropes in a smaller role, expand on that in the coming seasons and eventually have a star runningmate by the time he is hitting his stride."
The Nets had bad luck in May's NBA Draft Lottery, to still walk away from the NBA Draft with a top-three talent would be a massive win for Brooklyn.