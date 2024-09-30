LeBron James, Bronny Share Hilarious Welcome to the NBA Moment
Plenty of rookies around the NBA will soon enter training camp. Teams have been hosting their respective Media Day, and having players in their respective markets means they've been running pick-up games and scrimmages.
For Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James, he's got quite the "welcome to the NBA moment." Having to square off against the generation's best player in a player's first season is difficult enough, but, for Bronny, that player being his father adds to the moment.
LeBron and Bronny had a moment where LeBron drove baseline, Bronny claims to have made a stop while forcing his father out of bounds, having reviewed the tape after the fact. The two spoke at media day together in Los Angeles, where they had an interaction about the moment.
"What do you mean ‘I’m not gonna go there now’, you just went there. I stepped out of bounds? They don’t even have that camera angle up the baseline like that,” LeBron said. “Tell them about the stop I got on you when you were driven out of bounds, though.”
To the rookie, the moment where he was driven out of bounds also happened to be a foul.
“That was a foul too. Slapped my whole arm," Bronny claimed.
It's fun and games between the two as they make history together. Their picture together made waves on social media, but fans are truly wondering when the No. 55 pick will make his NBA debut, and when he'll step on the hardwood for the first time alongside LeBron.
For the legendary forward, being able to have the opportunity they do, sharing a team together, is pure joy.
"Just pure joy, to be honest," LeBron said about playing with Bronny. "To be able to come to work every day, put in the hard work with your son every day and see him continue to grow."
Playing with a legend like LeBron and for one of the most storied franchises in the league, Bronny will be under a microscope during his rookie season.
