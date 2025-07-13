Liam McNeeley Starring for Hornets in Summer League
For the first time in years, the Charlotte Hornets left as one of the winners of the draft per most experts.
In drafting Kon Knueppel at No. 4 overall, as well as leaving with Liam McNeeley, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Sion James at various points, most thought Charlotte did well in both rounds. And at 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, that’s being confirmed in real-time.
Knueppel didn’t see a massively impactful performance in his first game, and sat out the second due to a minor injury. But McNeeley’s performances have more than made up for that.
The former UConn Husky has seen one of the best frosh performances so far, going for 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in a win over the prospect-laden Utah Jazz. He's been one of the bigger surprises of Summer League so far, having been drafted just a few spots away from the second round at No. 29.
Most simply, the lengthy forward has been able to do everything: making shots, grabbing boards and even initiating offense.
While things didn’t go quite as well in Game 2, McNeeley was still a bright spot, adding 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal, this time from the starting lineup. Alongside other talented up-and-coming Hornets, he’s been vital in helping the team to a 2-0 record in Vegas.
At various other points, second-rounders in Kalkbrenner and James have played well. And the more exciting part for the franchise is Knueppel, who is still more than likely the most talented. The former Duke star is set to infuse lineups with shooting, play-making and stingier-than-expected defense.
McNeeley should do the same with a larger frame. He saw an up-and-down season at UConn due to lingering injuries, but offers high-level shooting, connective passing and hopeful passable defense.
Las Vegas Summer League continues through the week, with the Hornets next playing against Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 14.