Hornets Rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner Shows Off Scoring vs. Nuggets

The Charlotte Hornets have made some noticeable strides this season, especially since the turn of the year. To start 2026, they've gone 5-5, which doesn't seem impressive on the surface, but it's clear that the Hornets are building something special with their youth.

Charlotte most recently picked up a huge win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, winning on the road, 110-87. It was both a fantastic defensive performance and a solid offensive night, despite the Nuggets being without star center Nikola Jokic. Instead, the Hornets' rookie big man, Ryan Kalkbrenner, turned heads.

The No. 34 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft put up 17 points and six rebounds on 8-for-10 shooting from the field. He played just 23 minutes, scoring only within the paint as he's done all season long.

The first three quarters were relatively quiet for the 7-foot-1 center, scoring just four points and grabbing five rebounds. However, the fourth quarter was his time to shine. Granted, the Hornets already built an 87-57 lead heading into the final period, but it only gave Kalkbrenner more opportunities.

The 24-year-old rookie put up 13 points in nine minutes, shooting 6-for-7 from the field. He was a force in the paint. His total of 17 points tied his career high, pushing his season averages to 8.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game on 77.1% from the field and 71.2% from the free-throw line.

Kalkbrenner's field-goal percentage leads all rookies, but he actually has two three-pointers attempted this season, and they were misses. Still, he knows his role, and he has played that well off the bench, showcasing potential to be one of the league's best paint presences given his height and frame.

The five-year player at Creighton has used his extensive experience at the collegiate level to his advantage, making an immediate impact. His ceiling wasn't as high as the younger prospects from a loaded 2025 draft class, but Kalkbrenner is finding time early in his career, placing himself in a young Charlotte core headlined by rookie sensation Kon Knueppel.

Right now, there's a solid chance Kalkbrenner makes an All-Rookie team if he continues to rebound and block shots at a high level. His field-goal percentage would certainly help, too, with the only downside being his minutes off the bench and limited scoring.

Keep an eye on the seven-footer as the Hornets continue to push for progress. Charlotte is currently 16-27, good for 12th in the Eastern Conference, sitting 3.5 games outside of the Play-In Tournament.