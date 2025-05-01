Lakers Can’t Turn to NBA Draft After Elimination
On Sunday night, the Lakers postseason elimination was made possible, and on Wednesday it was made official.
Rudy Gobert scored 27 points and grabbed 24 rebounds, Julius Randle added 23 points and the Timberwolves’ defense held the Lakers to a mostly inefficient night in gentlemen sweeping the Lakers in five games.
Having traded for mega-star Luka Doncic mid-season, the Lakers had title aspirations. Maybe one’s that were rooted more in dreams than reality, but still, a first round exit is disappointing for both team and fans. With Doncic’s addition being so fresh, a first round exit isn’t entirely surprising, but just one win was.
Luckily, the team can take solace in the fact it landed Doncic this season.
Los Angeles is sure to try and upgrade around the Slovenian MVP candidate in the near and long-term future, already having tried with the failed Mark Williams-Charlotte trade. Adding a rim-running center is paramount for Doncic, as it’s his No. 1 weapon as a player who’s 1-of-1 talented in the pick-and-roll.
Unfortunately, the Lakers likely won’t be doing so at the 2025 NBA Draft, as they don't own a first round pick, and will select at No. 55 in the second round. While the Lakers can trade into the first round for any player they desire, that will take off-loading players from its current roster or future picks, which it has little to give up.
The team’s lack of a first round draft pick at the 2025 is a small part of a larger problem. Los Angeles has first round selections in 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2031, missing them in 2027 and 2029. While four firsts is more than they’ve had in some time, they’re sure to use some of those to nab a center for Doncic this offseason, again furthering their issue.
Further improving the Lakers through the NBA Draft likely isn't the only answer. Fresh players usually aren't always conducive to immediate impact. And Los Angeles usually has its fair share of pickings on the free agent market. But not owning a first fresh off elimination is sure to hurt.