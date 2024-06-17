Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns Lead Odds to Draft Bronny James
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner and one of the most interesting prospects in the pool is USC Trojans guard - and son of basketball legend LeBron James - Brony James. After an up-and-down college campaign but an impressive NBA combine, where will the 19-year-old end up?
Draft Kings has set odds for which team will select James in the 2024 NBA Draft with an interesting top five.
The leader in the clubhouse according to the betting site is the Los Angeles Lakers (+150) which is no surprise. The Purple and Gold are one of just two teams with a confirmed workout with James and there is at least light pressure on the LaLa Land front office to draft the USC guard to keep his father happy.
As a clear-cut second-best odd to grab the 19-year-old is the Phoenix Suns (+800) who are the second team to have a draft workout with James as the aging contenders hope to woo away one of the best players in the sport this summer by giving him the chance to play with his son.
The Philadelphia 76ers (+1000), Oklahoma City Thunder (+1000) and Cleveland Cavaliers (+1000) all have the same odds to round out the top five options for James with varying degrees of reasoning. For Cleveland, the appeal of bringing home both father and son to a place that means so much to them shoots the organization up this list.
For Oklahoma City, they sit on a mountain of draft picks and top-five in the league cap space, should there even be an inkling that one of the greatest players ever will jump at the chance to play with his son, the Thunder can get involved despite not having a second-round pick at the moment it would be easy to buy into day two. Though, there are no expectations of this actually happening the Vegas odds have to account for how easily the Thunder could make this move.
Philadelphia appears to be more real than their +1000 counterparts, as a team that seems desperate to make a big splash this free agency, bringing in both sets of James to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey seems pretty appealing, especially in the Eastern Conference.
