Lakers Reportedly Rescind Dalton Knecht-Mark Williams Trade
Per a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers trading of Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and NBA Draft picks for Hornets center Mark Williams has been rescinded.
The trade was initially pushed through on Thursday, landing third-year center Mark Williams in LA at the behest of newly-added superstar Luka Doncic. Williams had struggled to stay on-court so far in his short career, but is amidst a breakout season averaging 16.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.
Knecht, a rookie sharpshooter for the Lakers, was thought of to be a target of Charlotte’s for awhile, and it appeared for a time that he had landed there. Additionally, the Hornets were thought to have added valuable draft capital.
Per a follow up tweet from Charania: "Mark Williams' physical with the Lakers showed multiple issues and the team failed him on the exam — the physical was not failed due to his back, however." Per NBA insider Marc Stein: “The Lakers just announced that their trade with Charlotte to acquire Mark Williams has been rescinded “due to failure to satisfy a condition of the trade.”
With the trade deadline passed, for now, it appears the Lakers talented rookie — who has scored 9.4 points on 47% shooting, hitting a solid amount of triples while adding plenty in other areas — will remain in LA. Despite having been a valuable trade chip at the deadline, he continues to make plenty of sense in the team's new iteration alongside Luka Doncic with superior shooting and even some shot-creation.
Williams now remains in Charlotte, where he's been a strong part of a core including LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and more this season.
