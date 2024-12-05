Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht Struggling in Recent Stretch
Despite a superhuman effort from Lakers rookie Dalton Kencht from mid to late-November, the frosh seems to be tapering off some as the 2024-25 NBA season continue to churn on.
In his last three games, Knecht has scored in single digits, despite his points per game on the season standing at 11.1. The former Tennessee Volunteer scored six points against both the Jazz and Timberwolves, before turning around and scoring just 2 points on one field goal in the team’s blowout loss to Miami on Wednesday night.
For most rookies, down stretches aren’t atypical. But these games from Knecht are somewhat puzzling given his hot start to the year, age and growing rapport with the Lakers core.
In a nine-game stretch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 29, Knecht scored 18.9 points per game on 55% shooting overall, hitting on 52% of his 7.7 attempted triples per contest. Suffice it to say, he nearly looked like a third co-star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Despite Knecht’s down play, it hasn’t just been him. The Lakers as a whole are seeing a real rut, losing by a combined 70 points in their last two contests.
While improvement from Knecht would certainly help the team — as it did during his hot stretch — the blame for the losses can hardly be placed on the newbie’s shoulders.
The Lakers will look to rebound against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitterto stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.