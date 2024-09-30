Social Media Reacts to Bronny James’ Lakers Media Day
Joining the Lakers with the No. 55 pick at the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James will look to make history this upcoming season.
Bronny and longtime NBA superstar LeBron James will look to create the first-ever father-son duo on-court. With that prospect, fans are excited for any news they can get regarding the duo ahead of the season.
At the Lakers’ media day on Monday, social media accounts and fans reacted to the first look at both in Lakers gear, as well as quotes from the two:
It’s not yet known if Bronny will frequent with the Lakers’ NBA or G League squad. At Summer League, he averaged 8.8 points on just 35% shooting overall and 16% shooting from beyond the arc.
It’s not inconceivable that he’ll see real NBA minutes next season, but the Lakers will likely look to develop him further by letting him run with South Bay. At 6-foot-3, he brings athleticism, a strong defensive skillset and potential outside shooting.
