Social Media Reacts to Bronny James’ Lakers Media Day

LeBron and Bronny James look to be the first father-son duo to take the court together.

Jul 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) competes against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Joining the Lakers with the No. 55 pick at the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James will look to make history this upcoming season.

Bronny and longtime NBA superstar LeBron James will look to create the first-ever father-son duo on-court. With that prospect, fans are excited for any news they can get regarding the duo ahead of the season.

At the Lakers’ media day on Monday, social media accounts and fans reacted to the first look at both in Lakers gear, as well as quotes from the two:

It’s not yet known if Bronny will frequent with the Lakers’ NBA or G League squad. At Summer League, he averaged 8.8 points on just 35% shooting overall and 16% shooting from beyond the arc.

It’s not inconceivable that he’ll see real NBA minutes next season, but the Lakers will likely look to develop him further by letting him run with South Bay. At 6-foot-3, he brings athleticism, a strong defensive skillset and potential outside shooting.

Published
Derek is co-founder and publisher for Draft Digest and Inside The Thunder for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the NBA Draft and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

