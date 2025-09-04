Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. Could be 2026 Draft’s Top Point Guard
For all its depth, it isn’t shaping up to be a necessarily strong point guard class. Kansas’ Darryn Peterson is seen more as a combo guard, or two-guard capable of play-making. And there isn’t a huge crop of returning lead guards.
Five-star Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. is looking to change the narrative.
At 6-foot-3, Brown was the No. 7 player in the 2025 recruiting class per RSCI, showing off enough in the scoring and passing department to earn the top lead guard grade. Brown only recently gained the height necessary to become a legitimate top-10 option at the draft, long having had the handle, creativity and feel for the game to do so.
He’s highly skilled with the ball in-hand, able to score solidly at all three levels, with passing skill both in the open floor and in half court sets.
Per Synergy, across six games with DME Sports Academy, Brown showed obviously talent in scoring 26.2 points. He shot just 37% overall, but did so while attempting over 11 triples per game. Additionally, he added 4.7 assists per game.
Brown’s scoring and play-making make him somewhat of a classic point guard prospect, though plenty of things set him apart as potentially the best lead guard in the class.
Per earlier writing from NBA Draft on SI writer Keenan Womack: “[Brown] is an extremely talented offensive player that likes to score as the ball handler in pick-and-roll situations – he can also distribute out of such sets, using an elite handle to navigate through traffic and get to the rim. He's evenly skilled with both hands as well, meaning he can't be forced one direction defensively, and possesses speed that lends itself to highly efficient scoring in transition.”
Brown is slated to start next season for Louisville, coming in as a reportedly key piece of Pat Kelsey's system. He should have his fair share of opportunity with the ball, both in getting shots up all over the court and facilitating to a number of talented teammates.
While he won't face steep competition, he could very well end up the first point guard off the board in '26, making himself valuable to any teams in search of floor generals.