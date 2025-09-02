Luka Doncic and Slovenia Struggle at Eurobasket, but a Key Teammate Is Learning
This summer's Eurobasket surprisingly features some major NBA names. Victor Wembanyama is out for France, but Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and, of course, Luka Doncic are all representing their countries and hunting for the gold medal. While Antetokounmpo is flanked by a squad of overseas professionals, and Jokic a mix of NBA players and overseas pros, Doncic and Slovenia still largely scrape the bottom of the barrel for surrounding talent.
That's no disrespect to this Slovenian squad, who still bring a number of talented professionals to the table who have proven capable of helping Doncic win big games over the past few summers - and he has let them down before as well. But with a loss to France and then Poland in the group stage, this is shaping up to be a difficult summer for Slovenia, not a glorious one. The Poland loss looks more like an outlier thanks to former Toronto Raptors guard Jordan Loyd dropping 32 points, but Doncic dropped 34, and Slovenia couldn't generate enough offense to win this one.
While Slovenia's summer may be slipping away from them, this won't all be for nothing. Doncic is only 26 years old, and sitting on the bench and taking this entire experience in is 19-year-old guard Mark Padjen. Padjen dominated at the FIBA U19 World Cup earlier this summer and earned himself a call-up to the senior squad. In a game against Germany at the U19 World Cup, he finished with 23 points and five assists on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting from deep.
How Can Mark Padjen Help Luka Doncic in the Future?
A 6-foot-6, highly skilled primary ballhandler with NBA talent and skill is exactly what Slovenia needs next to Doncic. When Slovenia captured the gold medal at the 2017 Eurobasket, before Doncic's final pre-draft season, he was joined by Goran Dragic for this historic run, who provided an elite on-ball threat alongside Doncic that made it difficult for teams to load up on him. Ever since Dragic's retirement from the international team, they've clearly been missing someone to fill in that role.
That someone can, and should, be Padjen. He has proven himself as an elite youth talent with recent play and the output leap he took in the Slovenian league this past season, climbing to nine points per game after never averaging more than three. Padjen's future has not been decided yet. He could stay in Slovenia, join another European club to face better competition, or pursue an NIL deal. Whatever he ends up choosing, Slovenia will be hoping that this experience and the next few years are instrumental to his development. Hoping that he can make the leap from potential NBA prospect to NBA professional. If he can do that and become Doncic's running mate, more glory could be ahead for Slovenia.
