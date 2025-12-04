Dylan Harper Starting to Return to Form for Spurs

Dylan Harper has had limited opportunities for the San Antonio Spurs this season, but he's taken full advantage of the somewhat sparing minutes he has received.

A rookie for a playoff team usually warrants a lot of time on the sidelines, developing for the future. However, the Spurs have found the No. 2 overall pick to be an effective rotation piece as one of the first players off the bench.

Harper missed significant time with a calf injury, but it appears he's starting to find a rhythm again after a pair of impressive performances for San Antonio. The 6-foot-5 point guard most recently put up 15 points and six assists in a 126-119 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Harper was effective in getting to the rim, running the floor in transition, and finishing in the paint over Grizzlies centers such as Zach Edey and Jock Landale. He only took two three-pointers, but managed to hit one of them.

Harper hasn't been required to take on major playmaking duties with De'Aaron Fox at the helm, but he is still facilitating at a good level off the bench. The 19-year-old has recorded 50 points, 11 assists and six steals over his last four games with zero turnovers.

Dylan Harper in 21 minutes:



• 15 PTS, 6 AST, 5/10 FG pic.twitter.com/um8L7GdTHu — Bala (@BalaPattySZN) December 3, 2025

Prior to the win over the Grizzlies, Harper was even more impressive in the Spurs' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 30. Despite the loss, he recorded 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting, notching a steal as well.

Even amid Victor Wembanyama's absence, San Antonio has still gone 6-2. Yes, he is a franchise-changer and could end up being one of the greatest players of all time. However, the Spurs have already supplemented his talents with a legitimate rotation. Harper is simply the latest piece.

What made the New Jersey native so popular among scouts was his ability as a scorer and playmaker, clearly on display in his early career. At Rutgers, Harper averaged 19.4 points and four assists per game alongside fellow lottery pick Ace Bailey. The point guard commanded the offense with three-level scoring prowess on relatively efficient splits for a freshman in college (48-33-75).

If the Spurs continue to win most of their games without Wembanyama, they'll be in great shape for a postseason run down the line. The 7-foot-4 giant could return for the team's NBA Cup quarterfinal game against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to head coach Mitch Johnson.