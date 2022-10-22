Mathurin Continues to Elevate 2022 NBA Draft Class

What was long thought of as a five-man front in the 2022 NBA Draft class is quickly becoming six.

Indiana guard Bennedict Mathurin, who was selected sixth overall, has been one of if not the best prospects through two games so far.

In two games, Mathurin is averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

In his opener, Mathurin scored 19 points on 7-for-15, tacking on seven rebounds, and two assists and steals apiece.

In game two, Mathurin poured on 26 points on 8-for-15 shooting, grabbing five rebounds and dishing two assists.

While the Pacers are 0-2, they’re likely ecstatic with the play from their backcourt thus far.

In the same two games, Tyrese Haliburton, acquired from the Kings for a package including Domantas Sabonis and others, is averaging 26.5 points on 52 percent, 9.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

While Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr. and Keegan Murray are all likely to have long, successful careers, it’s clear thus far that Mathurin wasn’t far off from the top five.

With the opportunity given by the Pacers in the 2022-23 season, Mathurin should have a great shot at the Rookie of the Year Award.

Mathurin next takes on the Jaden Ivey and the Pistons at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

