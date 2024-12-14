Memphis Grizzlies Coach Offers Update on Zach Edey
After spraining his ankle in mid-November, No. 9 pick Zach Edey hasn’t seen the floor for the surging Memphis Grizzlies.
Per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Jenkins offered an update earlier in the week on the team’s prized rookie: "I think he's going to get some more contact in the next couple of days, maybe a play group on Friday and then we'll evaluate towards the end of the week," Jenkins said.
The rookie has been out since Nov. 17, a significant chunk of time missed for a debut season.
Prior to injury, Edey was having himself a Rookie of the Year-level season, at least prior to Jared McCain’s breakout with the 76ers. Across his first 14 games, Edey scored 11.1 point, grabbed 6.9 rebounds and dished 1.0 blocks, shooting 61% overall. He was even shooting 60% on 3-points field goals, albeit on extremely low volume.
It seems all signs are trending towards Edey making his return to the hardcourt soon.
The Grizzlies have performed well in his absence, bolstering their record to 18-8, good for the outright No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and fourth-best record in the NBA. But they could certainly use his talent back in the starting lineup or bench unit.
Luckily, co-rookie Jaylen Wells has stepped up for the Grizlies this season, too. While he doesn't play center, Wells rookie production has been vital to the team's success so far.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.