Rookie Zach Edey to Face MVP Nikola Jokic
Tonight’s 10-game NBA slate will feature countless intriguing matchups, perhaps none more interesting than the big man battle happening in Memphis, TN.
At 5 p.m. CT, three-time MVP and former champion Nikola Jokic will face off against who is likely the league’s most interesting rookie in Zach Edey.
Jokic has long dominated the five spot with a combination of physicality, skill and cerebral play, helping the Nuggets cruise to a Finals win just a few years ago. At 7-foot-4, Edey offers a drastically different look, having used his premier length, strength and a dash of modernity to dominate at the college level and start his pro career off strong. The two's meeting is sure to offer some form of fireworks.
If we’ve learned anything about Jokic in his already-illustrious career, it’s that he’ll be a tall task for Edey.
Luckily, Edey’s certainly found his rhythm in his last handful of games, scoring 14.2 points, grabbing 8.3 rebounds and adding 1.0 assist, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks across three wins and three losses.
Perhaps most importantly in that stretch, Edey cashed in on 83% of his limited 3-point attempts, helping to somewhat open up his game.
On the season, Edey is scoring 11.5 points on 63% shooing, even shooting 67% from 3-point land on limited volume. He’s bringing down 6.9 rebounds in addition to nearly one steal and block apiece in just over 20 minutes per contest.
His mobility will undoubtedly be used to best Edey on more than one occasion tonight. But on the interior at least, the former Boilermaker should stand a fighting chance.
The Grizzlies and Nuggets are both searching for their eighth win of the season tonight.
