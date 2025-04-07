Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Key in Latest Win
The Memphis Grizzlies are attempting to get back on track. A season that has gone off the rails due to injury and a shocking coaching change that now sees the Beale Street Ballers sitting in the NBA Play-In Tournament as things sit today, at 46-32.
Memphis has the bones of a high quality NBA team if they could put it all together. On Saturday night they traveled to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Pistons. The Grizzlies saw the Pistons get Cade Cunningham back and roll out a fully healthy lineup of whats been a fun Eastern Conference squad this season, turning in a 43-25 record to date.
This was a big win for the Grizzlies, who held on down the stretch at Little Caesars Arena to out execute the Pistons even with Ja Morant in street clothes.
A big reason why was due to its 2024 NBA Draft Class. Not only did Jaylen Wells get the game sealing steal against Cunningham en route to seven points, three rebounds and an assist. But Zach Edey played a massive role.
The Purdue big man gobbled up a jaw-dropping 21 rebounds, dishing out six assists, and swatting a shot with six points on his statline as well.
Edey was more physical than the Pistons who naturally play an aggressive style and dominated the glass in a game with super thin margins, with Memphis taking the win 109-103.
Memphis doubled up the Pistons rebound total completely due to its rookie. Edey made a winning impact for the Grizzles against a playoff team.