Grizzlies’ Zach Edey Talks Challenges of NBA

Memphis big man Zach Edey is quickly acclimating to the NBA style. But it hasn’t been without its challenges.

Oct 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) goes to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
There’s no question center Zach Edey is one of the more polarizing figures in basketball.

 Taken at No. 9 in the draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, the 7-foot-4 Edey offers both an exciting player to watch, and eventually will be the answer to one of the sports biggest questions: can a traditional center thrive in the modern NBA?

The jury is still out on the latter — though Edey will certainly play a large part in the Grizzlies’ Western Conference hunt this year — but his 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in just 22 minutes the other night turned heads.

In a recent media availability, Edey talked at length about the challenges so far of his limited NBA time.

“It’s been a unique experience — just getting adjusted, getting accustomed to how everything goes and just trying to catch a rhythm.” the former Boilermaker said.

When asked what the biggest adjustment was so far, Edey answered it with the questions many scouts had around the draft.

“I would say offensively — the play-style is a little different than obviously with Purdue. Figuring out how to put myself in the position that I need to be in. Figuring out how to pick my spots a little better.”

Without the ability to extend his scoring to the perimeter, or really even the mid-range to this point, Edey makes for a somewhat awkward fit on offense at the moment. But that’s something the team is working through in order to help the Canadian thrive.

“A lot of learning, the team has been great. They’ve been talking to me every play, they’ve been in my ear letting me know how they want me to play. A constant communication has been a big help.”

Edey and the Grizzlies will again take center stage tonight against the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m.

