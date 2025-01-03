Miami Heat Rookie Stars Amidst Team Drama
The Miami Heat are quickly becoming one of the more talked-about teams in the league, and not for the best reasons.
On Thursday night, following a 128-115 loss to their Eastern Conference rivals in the Indiana Pacers, Jimmy Butler had choice words for his franchise. It’s been widely reported both sides could be looking for an exit, but there’s also been conflicting reports.
Following the game, Butler made things clear.
“I want to see my get my joy back from playing basketball,” he said after the loss. “Wherever that may be, we’ll find out pretty soon — I’m happy here, off the court, but I want to be back to someone dominant, I want to hoop. I want to help this team win, right now I’m not doing that,”
When asked if he would be able to get his joy back in Miami, Butler responded with a quick and succinct “Probably not.”
Unfortunately for the team and its shiny new rookie, the drama largely overshadowed a career-night.
In just 21 minutes off the bench versus the Pacers, Ware posted 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting, adding one assist, one steal and three blocks. Perhaps most importantly, he hit a blistering three of his four attempted triples, stretching the floor at over 7-foot tall.
Coming off injury weeks ago, Ware has quickly found his form, stringing together a few solid performances, with Thursday night his best.
The Heat ultimately couldn't come away with the win versus Indiana, but Ware was a bright spot on an otherwise dark night.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.