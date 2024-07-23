Miami Heat Rookie Kel'el Ware Impresses at NBA Summer League
The 2024 NBA Draft included a ton of variance - if there was ever a class to discard mock drafts, it was this one. No one had a good read on where most prospects would land. Perhaps one of the biggest mysteries would be how NBA teams viewed Indiana big man Kel'el Ware.
The seven-foot Oregon transfer had plenty of questions surrounding him - mainly pertaining to his motor. At NBA Summer League, Ware put up impressive numbers and showed how he could be an instant impact player for the playoff hopefuls.
The Miami Heat big man posted 18 points, eight rebounds, one assists and 2.7 stocks per game in eight contests, shooting 59 percent from the floor, 20 percent from beyond the arc and 67 percent from the stripe.
Ware was able to help deliver the Heat a 120-118 win in overtime to crown themselves the NBA 2k25 Summer League champions over the Memphis Grizzlies, pouring in 21 points, 10 rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes of action.
As the Heat eye a more successful 2024-25 regular season, Ware can be a huge boost to Miami's rotation even as a rookie hoping to follow the recent trend of big men contributing right out of the gates.
