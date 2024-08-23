Miami Heat Rookie Kel'el Ware Set to Debut Against In-State Rival
The 2024 NBA Draft came and went with the Miami Heat selecting Indiana Hoosiers big man Kel'el Ware with the No. 15 pick. After a 46-36 season where the team's depth was tested. Miami will look to climb up the Eastern Conference standings during the 2024-25 campaign.
With the season right around the corner, the NBA announced their complete schedule for next season. First up on the docket for Ware and the Heat is his debut against the Orlando Magic. This will be an interesting matchup taking on the likes of Franz Wagner and Wendall Carter Jr. in a test against a top-five team in the East.
This is a long-awaited debut as since draft night, Ware has expressed his excitement for suiting up for the Miami Heat.
"Everything they need me to bring, whatever they need me to bring," Ware responded after being drafted. "That's all I gotta say. I'm so grateful they picked me."
A year ago for Indiana, Ware averaged 16 points, ten rebounds, an assist and two blocks per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor and even 42 percent from beyond the arc.
The rookie dominated on the Summer League stage which gave Heat fans a glimpse at what he can provide the organization throughout the regular season.
