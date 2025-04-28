Bucks’ Future Made More Uncertain by Lack of Draft Picks
On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks dropped a pivotal Game 4 to the Indiana Pacers at home, falling to a nearly insurmountable 3-1 deficit in the first round.
The loss stung, but it was made much worse by star Damian Lillard’s injury. Early in the first quarter, the longtime sharpshooter broke for an offensive rebound, and came down hobbled, needing to be carried off the court. Later, it was reported that he is feared to have suffered an Achilles tear.
Now down three games to one and down a star, the Milwaukee Bucks face a dire situation, not just in the first round, but for the future.
Having hit a few levers this season already, the Bucks won’t be able to massively upgrade around superstar and former Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. And there’s already been rumblings he could look to ask for a change of scenery with yet another early postseason exit.
Typically, the asking out of a player of Antetkounmpo’s caliber would signal a reset for a franchise such as Milwaukee. But its lack of draft capital makes things all the murkier.
In recent years, the Bucks have been one of the more aggressive franchises on the trade market, dealing future capital to add talent to the roster, which panned out in the form of a championship in 2021.
Now, though, Milwaukee’s cache is depleted. The team doesn’t own a first round pick in 2025 or 2029, and will have to swap with other teams in 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2030. Suffice it to say, the Bucks aren’t in a great spot.
With Antetokounmpo at the helm, they could likely remain at least competitive. But with other young team surging, it seems a championship caliber team is slipping from their grasp. And there’s no guarantee he’ll want to stay on a middling product.
For now, the Bucks will continue to face off against Indiana, playing Game 5 at 5 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 29.