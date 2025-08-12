Most Exciting Young Players To Watch at EuroBasket 2025
FIBA EuroBasket 2025 will be underway at the end of August, and even though rosters aren't quite finalized, the summer competition could become a great opportunity to watch young NBA talent and future NBA talent compete at high stakes. Here are some of the top names to potentially watch.
Nikola Topic | Point Guard | Serbia
Nikola Topic was the 12th pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and sat out his entire first season in the league to recover from a knee injury he incurred during his pre-draft season. Topic was regarded by some as potentially the best prospect in the 2024 class, and his talent was on full display in NBA Summer League for the Thunder just a few weeks ago.
Topic was selected for Serbia's preliminary roster for EuroBasket, and with center Nikola Jokic slated to participate in this summer's tournament, Serbia's eyes are clearly on the gold medal. Jokic has only earned a silver medal playing for his country in international tournaments. Topic's playing time could be limited with veteran guards Vasilije Micic, Aleksa Avramovic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Marko Guduric likely taking the bulk of the guard minutes, but there could still be an opening for Topic.
Serbia's point guard play has let them down in big games in previous tournaments, and Topic could provide a youth and talent injection that keeps them from suffering the same fate as this squad looks to grab gold. If Topic can earn serious minutes on a squad with this much talent, experience, and ambition, then expect him to do the same with the Oklahoma City Thunder next season.
Sergio De Larrea & Mario Saint-Supery | Point Guards | Spain
No Ricky Rubio, Jose Calderon, or Sergio Rodriguez, and finally, no Sergio Llull. The golden generation of Spanish basketball is officially gone with Llull and Rudy Fernandez off the roster for EuroBasket 2025. While primary point guard responsibilities will likely be initially assumed by Liga ACB veterans Alberto Diaz and Dario Brizuela, don't be surprised if youngsters Sergio De Larrea and Mario Saint-Supery take the reins sooner rather than later.
De Larrea and Saint-Supery were both seen as potential second-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, but neither entered. De Larrea will return to Valencia and play in EuroLeague next season, while Saint-Supery will head to the University of Gonzaga. Spain's roster is certainly talented, but they should see this tournament as a development opportunity at the point guard position. De Larrea is now seen as a first-round pick in 2026 and could be the country's next great point guard. Hopefully, he gets ample opportunity to show off his skills this summer.
Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher | Forwards | France
No Victor Wembanyama or Rudy Gobert for France, but they'll still have plenty of young talent. Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr, the first and second picks of the 2024 NBA Draft, will both be suiting up for Les Bleus, and like Serbia, they'll be aiming for a gold medal.
Other NBA talents such as Bilal Coulibaly and Guerschon Yabusele will join them, and with plenty of quality overseas talent filling out the rest of the roster, a gold medal is certainly on the cards. This tournament will be great to see how Risacher and Sarr adapt to having to potentially take on larger roles as scorers. Not only are Wembanyama and Gobert out this summer, but so are Evan Fournier and Nando De Colo, the two guards who handled the offensive reins next to and after the departure of Tony Parker.
Sarr and Risacher won't be playing point guard, of course, but Sylvain Francisco, Elie Okobo, Nadir Hifi, and Isaia Cordinier will be looking to get them in advantageous scoring situations - mismatches, downhill, coming off screens, etc. - to provide a good chunk of France's scoring. If Risacher and Sarr rise to the occasion, that will be good for France and a good sign for their development.
