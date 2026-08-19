Multiple 2023 NBA Draft Picks Have Yet to Sign Rookie-Scale Extensions

With the NBA sitting in its 'dead period' of the offseason, eyes turn toward the 2023 draft class as training camp is just over a month away. Those selected three years ago are now eligible for rookie-scale contract extensions, and the list of those unsigned is longer than many would think.

The class is, of course, headlined by Victor Wembanyama, who agreed to a $252 million max extension with the San Antonio Spurs back in July. While still a max extension, the Western Conference Finals MVP took the 25% max instead of the 30% supermax worth $303 million, which could save the organization a lot of money in building a championship roster.

But that was one of the few extensions reached as we enter late August. Of the 30 first-round picks from 2023, 22 remain eligible. Some of the names might surprise you:

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers

Taylor Hendricks, Memphis Grizzlies

Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder

Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Gradey Dick, LA Clippers

Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

Cam Whitmore, Washington Wizards

Noah Clowney, Brooklyn Nets

Kris Murray, Memphis Grizzlies

Marcus Sasser, Dallas Mavericks

Ben Sheppard, Indiana Pacers

Brice Sensabaugh, Utah Jazz

Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets

There are plenty of role players or former prospects who haven't lived up to the hype, but a good chunk of these names are crucial to their teams' success. Amen and Ausar Thompson, Cason Wallace and Dereck Lively II have proven to be key pieces on contenders, while Brandon Miller and Keyonte George are legitimate stars in the making.

Teams have until Oct. 19 to finalize their deals with such players. If that doesn't happen, he will then be a restricted free agent in 2027.

In almost every instance over the last few years, restricted free agency has been an unnecessary quagmire for all parties involved. This summer, Jalen Duren has yet to receive a new deal despite performing at an All-NBA level with the Detroit Pistons.

Last year, Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey and Cam Thomas highlighted the mess. Thomas is no longer on an NBA roster and Kuminga is still a free agent.

Keep an eye on those from the 2023 NBA Draft that October deadline keeps creeping up. Wembanyama, while still receiving a hefty deal, took less to give his team more in the long run. Will his fellow draftees do the same?