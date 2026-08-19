Multiple 2023 NBA Draft Picks Have Yet to Sign Rookie-Scale Extensions
With the NBA sitting in its 'dead period' of the offseason, eyes turn toward the 2023 draft class as training camp is just over a month away. Those selected three years ago are now eligible for rookie-scale contract extensions, and the list of those unsigned is longer than many would think.
The class is, of course, headlined by Victor Wembanyama, who agreed to a $252 million max extension with the San Antonio Spurs back in July. While still a max extension, the Western Conference Finals MVP took the 25% max instead of the 30% supermax worth $303 million, which could save the organization a lot of money in building a championship roster.
But that was one of the few extensions reached as we enter late August. Of the 30 first-round picks from 2023, 22 remain eligible. Some of the names might surprise you:
- Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
- Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers
- Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
- Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Black, Orlando Magic
- Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
- Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers
- Taylor Hendricks, Memphis Grizzlies
- Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks
- Gradey Dick, LA Clippers
- Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans
- Keyonte George, Utah Jazz
- Jaime Jaquez Jr., Milwaukee Bucks
- Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
- Cam Whitmore, Washington Wizards
- Noah Clowney, Brooklyn Nets
- Kris Murray, Memphis Grizzlies
- Marcus Sasser, Dallas Mavericks
- Ben Sheppard, Indiana Pacers
- Brice Sensabaugh, Utah Jazz
- Julian Strawther, Denver Nuggets
There are plenty of role players or former prospects who haven't lived up to the hype, but a good chunk of these names are crucial to their teams' success. Amen and Ausar Thompson, Cason Wallace and Dereck Lively II have proven to be key pieces on contenders, while Brandon Miller and Keyonte George are legitimate stars in the making.
Teams have until Oct. 19 to finalize their deals with such players. If that doesn't happen, he will then be a restricted free agent in 2027.
In almost every instance over the last few years, restricted free agency has been an unnecessary quagmire for all parties involved. This summer, Jalen Duren has yet to receive a new deal despite performing at an All-NBA level with the Detroit Pistons.
Last year, Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey and Cam Thomas highlighted the mess. Thomas is no longer on an NBA roster and Kuminga is still a free agent.
Keep an eye on those from the 2023 NBA Draft that October deadline keeps creeping up. Wembanyama, while still receiving a hefty deal, took less to give his team more in the long run. Will his fellow draftees do the same?
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Jed is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also contributes at several other basketball outlets, including has his own basketball blog and podcast — The Sixth Man Report.