Reigning G League Rookie of the Year Lands Two-Way Deal with Rockets

The 2026-27 NBA season is around the corner, and teams are still putting the final touches on their roster ahead of training camp and the preseason.

After Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, LaMelo Ball and Ja Morant, among others, changed teams over the offseason, most of the summer's biggest moves have already taken place. There are still a few minor transactions teams can make, though, that could have an impact on the upcoming campaign.

The Clippers recently brought back veteran guard Bradley Beal, while DeMar DeRozan has yet to choose his next team. LA also lost a member of its 2025-26 squad, as the Houston Rockets signed Sean Pedulla to a two-way deal.

The Houston Rockets and guard Sean Pedulla have agreed to a two-way deal, agent George S. Langberg of @GSLSportsGroup told @hoopshype. Pedulla was the NBA G League Rookie of the Year, averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game in the G League last season. pic.twitter.com/jBOcYZoAQy — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 17, 2026

Pedulla went undrafted in 2025 before starting his professional career with the Rip City Remix, the Portland Trail Blazers G League affiliate, before joining the Clippers organization, where he played for the LA and San Diego Clippers.

In 28 G League games with the Remix and Clippers, the Pedulla averaged 23.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 44.3% from the field, 36.9% from 3-point range and 84.5% from the free throw line.

The former Mississippi and Virginia Tech standout earned G League Rookie of the Year recognition for his efforts.

The 23-year-old also appeared in seven NBA games for LA, tallying 1.9 points in 4.4 minutes per contest. Now, Pedulla has the chance to make a bigger impact at the NBA level after signing with the Rockets.

Houston finished 52-30 in 2025-26, but could have notched an even better record with an improved backcourt. Fred VanVleet missed the entire season with an ACL injury, and should return to the Rockets' lineup in 2026-27.

Additionally, Houston drafted Bruce Thornton with the No. 31 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, further bolstering the team's depth at the guard position. Pedulla's signing is another indicator that the Rockets are still looking for more options in the backcourt.

While VanVleet, Thornton and former No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard will likely take most of the Rockets' guard minutes, Pedulla could be a solid option for the Rockets if the team is shorthanded due to injuries.

Additionally, Amen Thompson starred for Houston in 2025-26 and could be the team's primary ball handler, but the former top five pick may be better equipped to play on the wing.

While Pedulla seemingly won't play a major role for the Rockets, the young guard is an intriguing addition who could provide valuable regular season minutes for Houston.