2027 NBA Draft Prospect David Mirkovic Undergoes Preseason Foot Surgery

The 2026-27 basketball season kicks off in November, but teams are already preparing for the upcoming campaign.

Multiple programs are currently competing in exhibition matchups against overseas teams and other squads. As offseason scrimmages and practices continue, one team recently suffered what could be a significant setback to start the year.

Illinois, fresh off a trip to the Final Four led by Keaton Wagler, the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, announced on social media that rising sophomore David Mirkovic underwent surgery after injuring his foot in a late July practice.

Wishing David a healthy recovery 🧡 pic.twitter.com/rKAVW1lm5H — Illinois Men's Basketball (@IlliniMBB) August 4, 2026

"Sophomore forward David Mirkovic underwent successful surgery today in Indianapolis after suffering a left foot injury during a team workout in Champaign on July 31," Illinois said in a social media post. "He is expected to make a full recovery."

There is currently no public timetable for Mirkovic's return, but missing the offseason and recovering from an injury could result in a slow start when the talented forward returns to the court. Mirkovic had the potential to be one of the best players in the nation during the 2026-27 season, but his recent injury and surgery could prevent the Fighting Illini standout from reaching his full potential as a sophomore.

Of course, there is still a chance that Mirkovic recovers quickly, doesn't miss much or any of the regular season and returns to form right away.

As a true freshman, the Montenegro-born forward averaged 13.3 points, 8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range. Mirkovic started 36 games and was an integral part of Illinois' run to the national semifinals.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, Mirkovic has the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft with another strong season in college. That outlook could change now, though, as Mirkovic is forced to recovery from surgery and could miss part of the 2026-27 season.

If Mirkovic only misses a few games to start the year and is able to return in time for Big Ten play, he could still be an intriguing 2027 draft target.

While Mirkovic is sidelined, the Fighting Illini will likely turn to incoming freshman Quentin Coleman to should a significant portion of the team's offense. Like Mirkovic, Coleman could be a first-round pick in the 2027 class if he has a solid year for Illinois.

Coleman was rated the No. 14 overall player and No. 3 shooting guard in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and should be ready to step in immediately for Brad Underwood's team.

Rising senior Andrej Stojakovic and Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks will also have a chance to play bigger roles on offense with Mirkovic out of the lineup.