Which 2027 NBA Draft Prospects will Outperform Preseason Expectations?

The 2026-27 college basketball season is around two months away, and there are a number of players vying for spots in the 2027 NBA Draft.

After the 2026 class featured plenty of talent, especially at the top of the draft, the upcoming cycle isn't expected to be as strong, but should still contain plenty of interesting players.

Here's a look at four players flying under the radar who could improve their draft stock with a strong season.

Blue Cain, Georgia

An athletic guard entering his fourth season with the Bulldogs, Cain is fresh off a breakout junior campaign.

In 2025-26, the former four-star recruit averaged 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 30% from 3-point range.

Cain needs to improve as a perimeter shooter to earn a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft, but the veteran's athleticism and production could be enough to help the 6-foot-5 guard garner attention from scouts.

Massamba Diop, Gonzaga

Diop burst onto the scene as a freshman, showcasing impressive mobility for a player of his size and stature.

Listed at 7-foot-1, the Senegalese big man averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 blocks while shooting 56.9% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc on less than one attempt per game.

Diop's size and defensive ability certainly turned heads in 2025-26, and a strong sophomore year with the Bulldogs could earn the former three-star recruit a spot in the first round of the 2027 class.

Mason Falslev, Utah State

Another veteran guard, Falslev enters his fourth season with the Aggies after an impressive junior campaign.

The Utah State standout was unranked in the 2020 recruiting class, but began his college career in 2023-24. Through three years, Falslev has started each of his 104 appearances at the NCAA level.

In 2025-26, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year averaged 16 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 51.4% from the field and 39% from deep.

Falslev's age could be a deterrent for NBA teams, as the sharpshooter will be 25-years-old at the 2027 NBA Draft.

Stefan Vaaks, Illinois

After a strong freshman season at Providence, Vaaks transferred to Illinois over the offseason.

Vaaks averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.3% from the field and 35% from 3-point range on 8.4 attempts per game.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, the Estonian guard joins a Fighting Illini squad that has the potential to be one of the top teams in the country once again.

Vaaks' size at the guard position could make the rising sophomore an intriguing target for NBA teams.