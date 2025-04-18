NBA Announces G League All-Rookie Team for 2024-25 Season
The NBA's equivalent of the MLB's minor league system, the NBA G League, finished its season earlier this week.
The Stockton Kings, an affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, won the title by knocking off the Osceola Magic, an affiliate of the Orlando Magic, in three games.
Following the conclusion of the G League's 2024-25 season, the NBA announced a few of the league's season awards on Thursday, including this year's All-Rookie team.
The list was headlined by G League Rookie of the Year Trey Alexander, who averaged 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 22 G League contests.
Alexander signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent after a strong career at Creighton, earning most of his time on the court in the G League as a rookie. The Oklahoma City product also appeared in 24 NBA contests this season and could develop into a rotation player for the Nuggets in the coming years.
Alongside Alexander; RayJ Dennis, Daniss Jenkins, David Jones Garcia and Jahmir Young were recognized on this year's All-Rookie team. Each player who was honored went undrafted in the 2024 class.
Dennis, who played at Boise State, Toledo and Baylor in college, averaged 22.1 points, 8.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds and two steals per game in 20 G League contests. The 24-year-old also made 11 appearances for the Pacers this season.
Jenkins, a 23-year-old who played at Pacific, Iona and St. John's, tallied 21.2 points, 7.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in his first professional season, also playing in seven NBA contests. Jones Garcia didn't see any time on an NBA court this season, but still put up 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 31 G League contests.
Jones Garcia played at DePaul and St. Johns before finishing his collegiate career under Penny Hardaway at Memphis.
Young rounds out the list after averaging 21.5 points, 7.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game as a rookie. The former UNC Charlotte and Maryland standout also appeared in six NBA games during his first professional season.
While none of the aforementioned players made much of an impact for the NBA team this year, there is a chance that a few of the players from this year's list develop into solid rotation pieces in the NBA.
Valuable role players like Pascal Siakam, Alex Caruso and Derrick White have all spent time in the G League before becoming impact players in the NBA.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.