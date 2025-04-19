NBA’s No. 1 Pick Ends Debut Season on Low Note
In a win or go home Play-In bout with the Miami Heat on Friday night, the Hawks desperately needed a surge of offense throughout the game. And on occasion, the team looked to its No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher on the wing.
Risacher came up short against the Magic in their first go-round at the Play-In, shooting just 2-for-10 overall for seven points in total. A bounce-back game versus the Heat, even in a loss, could’ve capped his season on a high note. But it wasn’t meant to be.
The rookie struggled even more Friday, shooting a measly 1-for-11 from the field for just 9%, scoring three points in total. He managed to nab two steals and provide some stingy defense in his 16 minutes, but was otherwise less than impactful.
Rookies aren't typically looked at as massively positive forces in the NBA postseason. But Risacher's reduced production was certainly a negative in the single-digit, overtime contest.
The 3-for-21 shooting across the Play-In was a heel turn from his previous few months of work, as he’d began coming into his own as a shooter on the wing alongside Trae Young and co.
Through 14 games in March, Risacher scored 16.3 points on 53% shooting, cashing in on a blistering 39% of six threes attempted per game. Even his debut season stats as a whole — 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game on 46% shooting overall — hint to a bright future as a longtime starter in the NBA.
Most years, Risacher's stat-line would earn him respect as a decent newbie who could continue to improve for the future. In the slightly weaker 2024 draft class, that will likely earn him a top-three finish for the league's Rookie of the Year Award.
While Atlanta wanted its top pick to cap his season better, the organization somewhat rest assured they’ve nabbed a talent that should be complimentary in its core for the long haul.