NBA Draft: Ace Bailey Looks to Continue Momentum Against Michigan State
As Rutgers hosts Michigan State today, standout freshman Ace Bailey looks to continue his hot scoring stretch against the stingy Spartan defense. Michigan State currently allows the 20th-lowest opponent three-point percentage (28.9%) and the 39th-lowest opponent field goal percentage (40.1%). They will have their hands full today, as Bailey is coming off three straight games of 20 points or more on at least 50% shooting from the field. While he is not the only storyline in this game, his individual performance against a tough Big Ten defense is definitely worth monitoring.
As mentioned, Ace Bailey has been on a hot streak for the Scarlet Knights, surpassing fellow freshman Dylan Harper as the team’s leading scorer. Through his 17 games so far this year, he has averaged 19.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 48.4% from the field, 39.3% from three and 60.6% from the free-throw line. He has exploded for massive scoring nights, including a 39-point performance, despite Rutgers falling 84-74 to Indiana. Bailey has clearly established himself as one of the top-scoring prospects in this class, with his three most recent showings highlighting just how special he may be.
In his last three games against UCLA, Nebraska and Penn State, Bailey has averaged 24.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting a combined 63.6% from the field, 56.3% from three and 81.8% from the free-throw line. This recent stretch has showcased his two-way versatility more effectively than at any other point this season and could significantly boost his draft stock if his stellar play continues throughout Big Ten competition.
The 16-2 Spartans have been a tough, hard-nosed team this season and will surely be looking to slow him down. This will be Rutgers’ fourth game against a ranked opponent this year. In the previous three matchups against Alabama, Texas A&M and Purdue, Bailey scored 22, 24 and 17 points, respectively, though Rutgers dropped all three games. Producing yet another solid outing and securing his first win over a ranked opponent could elevate how Bailey’s impact is viewed and firmly solidify his position as one of the most valuable names in the 2025 NBA draft.
Bailey’s performance today has the potential to shape both the Scarlet Knights’ season and his personal trajectory as a rising star. As the Big Ten season heats up, all eyes will be on the talented freshman to see whether he can continue his dominant run and help Rutgers take down a formidable Michigan State team.
