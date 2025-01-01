NBA Draft: Baylor's VJ Edgecombe Finding Jumper, Reestablishing Himself
Having entered this season as a widely regarded top-five prospect, VJ Edgecombe started the year with concerning efficiency. Despite these early struggles, he has found his footing as of late, breaking onto the scene during conference play and helping Baylor secure a blowout win against Utah in their Big 12 opener. As one of the most elite two-way guards in this year’s freshman class, Edgecombe brings a high level of athleticism and defensive versatility that shows up nightly. However, his outside shot seemed far from consistent. In his most recent stretch of games, though, his jumper has been surprisingly effective, helping him reestablish himself among the top prospects in the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s take a closer look at Edgecombe’s play so far this season, focusing on his impressive performance against Utah and his improved outside shooting.
Edgecombe quickly propelled himself into high draft conversations following his stellar play for the Bahamas this past summer. However, as he began his collegiate career at Baylor, his all-around productivity and efficiency became a concern. These struggles initially lowered his perceived value heading into conference play, but he has recently compiled several standout games that overshadow his early-season issues.
In his last four games, Edgecombe has averaged 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, three steals and 0.5 blocks while significantly improving his shooting efficiency—52.5% from the field, 37.5% from three and 68.8% from the free-throw line. This small sample size has been extremely encouraging. While three of these games came against mid-major opponents, his performance culminated in Baylor’s Big 12 opener against Utah.
The Bears defeated the Utes with a final score of 81-56, with Edgecombe leading the way with a team-high 19 points. While his scoring stood out, he also contributed five rebounds, one assist and two steals on strong efficiency, shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-4 from three and 5-of-6 on free throws. He looked extremely comfortable offensively, attacking off the dribble to create easy looks in the paint. Edgecombe has been a consistent threat in transition all year, and this remained true as he frequently hunted for fast-break opportunities to finish at the rim. Regarding his outside shooting in this game, Utah dared him to take shots from deep, and he answered the challenge, hitting attempts off the dribble and in catch-and-shoot scenarios.
His improved shooting isn’t just a one-game anomaly—it’s part of a promising trend. Over his last four games, he has connected on 37.5% of his three-point attempts, sinking two threes in each of his past three games. This development is crucial, as his outside shot remains his biggest swing skill. Its consistency could determine whether he lands in the top five or falls to the mid-lottery in the 2025 NBA draft.
As the season progresses, Edgecombe’s trajectory looks increasingly promising. His athleticism, defensive prowess and newfound shooting confidence are reshaping his narrative. If he continues this upward trend, he has the tools to solidify his status as one of the most complete prospects in his class. VJ Edgecombe is proving that his early struggles were merely a stepping stone in his journey to the NBA.
