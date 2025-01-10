NBA Draft: Big Ten Prospects Shine in Jan. 9 Action
Thursday, Jan. 9, was highlighted by several Big Ten conference games featuring a number of intriguing prospects. Regardless of their varying ages, draft value and play styles, these five players stood out with strong performances. While these games marked the fourth conference matchup of the season for these teams, continuing this level of play as the year progresses could significantly impact how NBA teams view them as we approach the draft.
Let’s dive into five of the top-performing Big Ten prospects from yesterday’s conference schedule.
Ace Bailey | Wing | Rutgers | 6’10” | 200 lbs | Freshman
After a 9-point performance against Wisconsin, Ace Bailey bounced back with another solid outing, though he again struggled with efficiency. In Rutgers’ 68-50 loss to Purdue, he posted 17 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block as the Scarlet Knights fell to 0-3 in Big Ten play. Bailey displayed his ability to knock down jumpers despite tight contests while also showcasing defensive tools that are rare for a player of his size. Although he shot just 5-of-15 from the field, his three-point shooting (4-of-9) and accuracy from the foul line (4-of-5) were promising. To elevate his game, Bailey will need to become more consistent and efficient, but the flashes he has shown so far remain extremely promising.
Braden Smith | Guard | Purdue | 6’0” | 175 lbs | Junior
One of the top guards in college basketball, Braden Smith continued to demonstrate his excellent scoring ability and playmaking skills. He recorded 16 points, three rebounds, 14 assists, one block and three steals in Purdue’s blowout win over Rutgers, shooting 60% from the field, 25% from three and 60% from the free-throw line. This was Smith’s second double-double in his first three Big Ten games, proving his ability to remain highly productive against tough competition. While Smith’s smaller frame may present challenges at the next level, his on-ball creativity and high basketball IQ give him a legitimate shot at making an NBA roster, whether he declares this year or next.
Jackson Shelstad | Guard | Oregon | 6’0” | 170 lbs | Sophomore
In Oregon’s 73-71 victory over Ohio State, sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad delivered his second consecutive 20-point game on impressive efficiency. He tallied 24 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 72.7% from the field, 66.7% from three and 100% from the free-throw line. Shelstad’s exceptional handle and change of pace were on full display, along with his off-ball movement to create catch-and-shoot opportunities. This particularly stood out late in the game when he sent his defender sliding before draining a clutch three-pointer off the dribble.
Bruce Thornton | Guard | Ohio State | 6’2” | 215 lbs | Junior
Ohio State’s standout guard Bruce Thornton continued his strong play despite the loss to Oregon. He contributed 20 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal while shooting 8-of-16 from the field, 2-of-5 from three and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Thornton used his strong frame to attack the rim effectively, showcasing why he is one of the best attacking guards in the country. While he shot a solid 40% from deep, his decision to settle for a three-pointer late in the game, instead of going for a two-point play to tie, ultimately sealed the win for Oregon. Though not the smartest decision in hindsight, it shouldn’t overshadow Thornton’s overall performance or his typically strong decision-making.
Jase Richardson | Guard | Michigan State | 6’3” | 185 lbs | Freshman
Jase Richardson continued to impress as a key contributor in Michigan State’s dominant 88-54 win over Washington. While his scoring wasn’t explosive, his two-way impact was undeniable. Richardson finished with 12 points, one rebound, one assist, five steals and two blocks, shooting 62.5% from the field, 33.3% from three and 100% from the free-throw line. His ability to excel at the little things has made him an intriguing prospect, and his consistent impact on both ends of the floor could continue to elevate his value as conference play unfolds.
