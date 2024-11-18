NBA Draft: California's Andrej Stojakovic Showcases Upside
Following a slow start at Stanford during his freshman season, sophomore wing Andrej Stojakovic has looked much more well-rounded after transferring to California.
The 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing has been very productive on the offensive side of the ball while also showing flashes of how he could eventually make an impact defensively. Despite his statistical productivity taking a noticeable leap, he is still a bit raw and may only be a hypothetical offensive threat at the NBA level. Let’s dive into Stojakovic’s impressive start to the season and why NBA teams could view him as a valuable piece of their young cores.
During his freshman season at Stanford, the former four-star recruit rarely stood out as a legitimate draft prospect. He only started ten games for the Cardinal, though he appeared in 32 games, while averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks on underwhelming shooting splits of 40.9%/32.7%/52.8%. He scored in double digits just nine times but has looked like a much more reliable offensive option through his first four games with the Golden Bears.
To start his sophomore season, Stojakovic is currently averaging 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, one assist, 0.3 steals and one block on shooting splits of 40.8%/25%/92%. While his overall efficiency is still not ideal, he has scored 16, 15, 17 and 20 points in the first four games of the season while clearly displaying improved confidence. His most impressive performance so far came in his most recent game, where he finished with 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block in a 71-66 victory over USC. He showed the ability to attack by putting the ball on the floor and using his strength to create driving lanes, which led to crafty finishes on the interior with both hands.
This improved driving ability has also led to a major increase in free-throw attempts, as he has made a jump from 1.1 free-throw attempts per game to 6.3 this season. While his jump shot appears to be the most promising long-term aspect of his game, his improved ability to score in the paint and create opportunities for easy points at the line further expands his potential at the next level. Not only has he increased his trips to the line, but raising his free-throw percentage from 52.8% as a freshman to 92% as a sophomore has been very intriguing.
Defensively, the number of steals and blocks don’t necessarily stand out as strong suits, but his lateral movement and improved reactivity have made him a viable defender—not only for his current situation but also for his two-way upside. He is most effective along the perimeter, but his aggression and strength allow him to compete with bigger opponents on the interior, creating opportunities to chase down rebounds for grab-and-go situations.
The son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic has regained footing as a potential first-round selection, and maintaining this level of productivity throughout the season could drastically raise his draft ceiling. While he is by no means a perfect prospect, he offers a wide variety of skills that make him an interesting player to monitor as the season progresses.
