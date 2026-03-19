NBA Draft: Cameron Boozer, Duke Narrowly Survive Siena

The NCAA Tournament officially kicked off on Thursday, with plenty of upsets already cemented.

No. 9 TCU was able to outmaneuver No. 8 Ohio State, and twelfth-seeded High Point grabbed a one-point win over white-hot Wisconsin.

Top-seeded Duke, who lost just two games all season long, nearly suffered the same fate, getting down as much as 13 to No. 16 Siena in its opening matchups. The Blue Devils were able to outlast the Saints, propelled by its star and potential No. 1 pick in Cameron Boozer and a second-half effort.

Siena was the more energetic team in the first half, flying around on both ends and generally suffocating Duke’s play-style. The Blue Devils would eventually find a rhythm on both ends, spurred by its host of potential 2026 draftees.

Boozer, a versatile 6-foto-9 forward, has been among the best and most consistent players in the country all season long, cementing a likely National Player of the Year case in the process. The Blue Devils especially needed his baseline of solid play on Thursday as they attempted to crawl back all game long.

STRONG move from Cameron Boozer... pic.twitter.com/rkvW2MLw13 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2026

Boozer would see his best-ever game, shooting just 4-for-11 from the field, but he still managed to stuff the stat sheet with 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a block. It was a physical game that sent him to the line numerous times, where he finished a stellar 13-for-14 overall.

Some of the lows were on display for Boozer as well. He struggled to create offensive efficiently — likely his top draft knock, which are few and far between. He shot 1-for-5 from three, and added five turnovers as the Saints swarmed in the first half.

Still, he was pivotal to the comeback, moving the ball, crashing the glass and functioning as a hub.

In true March Madness fashion, his brother Cayden Boozer was leaned on as a handling guard, going for 19 points, five assists to zero turnovers and two steals. Fellow draft hopeful Isaiah Evans was able to add 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Dame Sarr shot poorly, but added plenty of high-level defense with two blocks and a steal.

Duke eventually won by just six, capping off a 71-65 victory.

There were few ways Boozer’s stock could’ve taken a real hit in the tournament given his and the team’s regular season, though a first-round loss to a No. 16 seed could’ve done just that. The Blue Devils now look to a Round of 32 matchup against TCU on March 21.