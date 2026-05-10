Who the Wizards Could Draft with the No. 1 Pick

The 2026 NBA Draft class has been heralded as one of the best in some time, offering up a quartet of talents that are set to transform a handful of select NBA teams.

The Wizards are now one of those, having officially won the grand prize of the No. 1 pick. They’ll get to choose first, with plenty of options in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and even Caleb Wilson.

Here are some of the options available at the top of the 2026 NBA Draft:

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Full scouting report

For now, Dybantsa is looked at as the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 pick at the draft for most teams.

He stands at 6-foot-9 with length, fluidity and solid athleticism. He put together an unbelievable scoring season with BYU, going for 25.5 points per night on 51% shooting overall, doing so on a diet of finishes at the rim, tough mid-range shots and triples.

Few could blame a team for taking him No. 1, as he seems the exact type of lengthy wing that could serve as a team’s top scoring option, while continuing to get better in areas like defense, passing and more.

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Full scouting report

Peterson saw an odd year with Kansas, battling a few different injuries that caused his stock to wane. Despite that, he still managed over 20 points per game, looking like one of the best shooter shot-makers seen in some time.

He hit on 38% of his 6.9 attempted triples per game, and there’s hope among believers that his athleticism will return to what it looked like pre-college, making him a potent high-flying slasher.

The weirdness of his year with the Jayhawks could continue to hang over him and drop him past No. 1, though there are certain to be at least a few teams who value him as the top talent.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Full scouting report

Boozer saw one of the most statistically dominant seasons for a true freshman ever, scoring 22.5 points, grabbing 10.2 rebounds and dishing 4.1 assists while shooting 56% overall and 39% from three. And he did so at just 18.

Some see Boozer’s athleticism and size at 6-foot-9 as a few tiers below his No. 1 counterparts, but his feel for the game is best-in-class, with him having led Duke to the Elite Eight with a combination of scoring, play-making and thinking the game.

Analytics-driven teams are sure to value Boozer’s ability to raise the floor and ceiling of any team he touches.

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Full scouting report

Wilson is likely a long shot to be the top overall pick, with several pundits ranking him outside of the top-three of Dybantsa, Boozer and Peterson, though his combination of skills and athleticism are sure to jump out to certain teams.

Wilson is the tallest and longest of the bunch at around 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan, and dominated both ends in a shorter season with North Carolina cut due to injury.

He’s expected to be a full go, and his 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game are un-ignorable, signaling elite athleticism, tools and even feel for the game.

Wilson is an elite open-court scorer, and improving defender and good passer for his size and position. His 3-point shooting is what would likely place him outside the top three, but if that comes around, there’s a chance he could have the highest ceiling in the class.

NBA Draft on SI's full archive of 2026 scouting reports can be found here.