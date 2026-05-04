2026 NBA Draft Lottery: Date, Time and Details

The 2026 NBA Draft cycle has been a subject of much discussion, both in the depth of the class and in the ways NBA teams have went about adding it.

The college basketball season is officially over, making the 2026 NBA Draft combine and the 2026 NBA Draft lottery the next major milestones on the draft checklist.

The class is set to churn out top talents such as BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Duke’s Cameron Boozer, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson, creating what is likely the top quartet in the last few decades. Each have claim to being the No. 1 pick in some regard, though Dybantsa leads all with his combination of size, fluidity and scoring ability.

The strength of the top-four has also created a deep lottery and beyond, though the current NIL landscape has thinned the end of the first round and into the second somewhat. Still, teams at the lottery are sure to be leaving with talent.

Below, you can find the details for the NBA Draft Lottery:

Date:

Sunday, May 10

Time and Streaming:

2 p.m. CT on ABC

Order and chance at No. 1 pick:

1. Washington Wizards — 14%

2. Indiana Pacers — 14%

3. Brooklyn Nets — 14%

4. Utah Jazz — 11.5%

5. Sacramento Kings — 11.5%

6. Memphis Grizzlies — 9%

7. Atlanta Hawks (via New Orleans) — 6.8%

8. Dallas Mavericks — 6.7%

9. Chicago Bulls — 4.5%

10. Milwaukee Bucks — 3%

11. Golden State Warriors — 2%

12. OKC Thunder (via Clippers) — 1.5%

13. Miami Heat — 1%

14. Charlotte Hornets — 0.5%

How it works:

This will be the 42nd draft lottery in the league’s history, determining the order of the first 14 picks. The drawing will take place in a separate room just before the broadcast of the results.

It will use 14 ping pong balls numbered through 14. There will be 1,001 combinations when four balls are taken out of 14, without regard to order. Before the lottery, 100o of those are assigned to the 14 teams.

For the lottery, all 14 balls are placed in the lottery machine, then mixed for 20 seconds before the first ball is drawn. The remaining balls are mixed, and then the second, third and fourth are picked, respectively.

The team that has the combination of the four balls drawn from the machine will get the No. 1 pick, and the process will be repeated for picks No. 2 through 4.