NBA Draft: Checking in on Rutgers' Star Duo of Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey
Rutgers has been in the spotlight early this season with an uncommonly impressive recruiting class and our first look at top-tier prospect Ace Bailey offered a clear look at just how impressive this recruiting class was. While Dylan Harper has led the Scarlet Knights to a 3-0 start, adding this second high-end talent could help Rutgers make another leap.
This first look at the high-powered duo came in a 90-81 victory over the Monmouth Hawks. Let’s take a look at Ace Bailey’s collegiate debut, as well as Dylan Harper’s impressive body of work through the first four games of the year:
Ace Bailey | Wing | 6-foot-9 | 200 lbs | Freshman
Ace Bailey is considered by most to be the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 NBA draft, behind Duke’s Cooper Flagg. In his season debut against Monmouth, he looked the part. Bailey has great positional size at 6-foot-9 and impressive ball skills, which allow him to attack from all over the floor. In his first showing, Bailey wasted no time showcasing his elite scoring ability, finishing the game with 17 points on 50% shooting from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc.
Many have voiced concerns about Bailey settling for tough fadeaways and pull-up jumpers, and while he can force shots at times, his ability to knock them down as consistently as he does is very intriguing. His knack for making tough jumpers is reminiscent of Jabari Smith in his freshman season at Auburn, but Bailey has a much higher offensive ceiling due to his creativity in creating looks for himself off the bounce.
Aside from his scoring in this game, Bailey also contributed six rebounds, two steals and one block. His level of defensive versatility could help keep him near the top of the upcoming draft and adds more tools that could translate to the NBA. His upside is extremely high, and if this level of play carries over against tougher competition, he has a decent chance to battle for the No. 1 spot.
Dylan Harper | Guard | 6-foot-6 | 215 lbs | Freshman
Dylan Harper has appeared in each of Rutgers' first four games and has scored 20 or more points in every outing. As a bigger lead guard at 6-foot-6, Harper bullies smaller opponents and uses his quick change of direction to get past longer defenders on the perimeter. In his most recent game against Monmouth, he posted 20 points, five rebounds, six assists and two blocks, with shooting splits of 66.7%/66.7%/100%. Harper plays with impressive control and footwork when attacking the lane, skills that seem likely to translate well to the NBA.
While Harper struggled with his shooting in the first three games, hitting only 20% from three and 57.1% from the free-throw line, playing next to Bailey appeared to open up the court for him. He was clearly the focal point of opposing defenses before Bailey’s debut but now may be able to breathe a little easier.
Harper will likely be the first lead guard selected in the upcoming draft, primarily due to his offensive impact and positional size. However, he also has the potential to develop into a serious two-way threat. He has quick feet and active hands, but it’s his instincts that stand out, allowing him to beat his man to their spots while using his strong frame to knock them off balance. Much like Bailey, Harper also has an extremely high ceiling at the NBA level and could make a versatile impact early in his professional career.
