NBA Draft: Christian Anderson Stepping Up Following Loss of JT Toppin

Nearly a week ago, Texas Tech received season-altering news in the form of JT Toppin’s ACL injury. His MRI confirmed is would be season-ending, a significant blow for one of the best teams not only in the Big 12, but the country.

Toppin, a forward and potential 2026 draft hopeful, was the leading scorer on the team at 21.8 points per game, but was impacting the game at every well. He was on the short-list for National Player of the Year as one of the best players in the country.

Now, the Red Raiders have been forced to weather on in the best league in basketball without him. Luckily, guard Christian Anderson has been near-perfect in the two games following his injury, leading the team to big wins in the process.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Anderson’s also been one of the best players in the country, and has earned draft acclaim in the process. He’s averaging a blistering 19.1 points and 7.7 assists per game on the season, and presently has mid to late first-round stock depending on team need.

Tech’s first game without Toppin was against Kansas State, where Anderson would shoot a blistering 8-for-13 overall to finish with 21 points, grabbing a win in the process. Even better, he totaled 10 assists to just one turnover, seeing up others with precision.

One of Anderson’s selling points — aside from obvious talent scoring and passing the ball — is his 3-point shooting. He’s one of the more prolific shot-takers from range in the sport, averaging nearly eight threes attempted per game and hitting on a blistering 44% of those. He would add three on 50% shooting against the Wildcats.

On Tuesday night, the Red Raiders faced off against a hot Cincinnati team, downing them by 12. Anderson finished with a game-high 31 points on 11-for-19 shooting, adding a season-high 11 rebounds, with seven assists to six turnovers.

High-level performance from Christian Anderson vs. Cincinnati tonight,



31 points on 58% shooting, 11 rebounds (!), 7 assists (6 TO’s): pic.twitter.com/CkjDzftZDp — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) February 25, 2026

Few expected Anderson to crash the glass to that degree, but it was a legitimate difference-maker in the game. He also got to the line several times, finishing a perfect six-for-six.

NBA teams are sure to take notice of how Anderson handles the reigns of one of the best teams in the country. Texas Tech will undoubtedly be an NCAA Tournament team, and how he fares as the team’s lone hyper-scorer could raise his stock drastically come draft night.

Anderson will need to be perfect in his squads next game, as Texas Tech faces off against No. 4 Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 28.