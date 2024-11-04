NBA Draft: Top Prospects to Watch on College Basketball’s Opening Day
College basketball tips off Monday, jumpstarting what should be another exciting NBA Draft cycle.
Here are a few of the top players to watch in their collegiate debuts:
Cooper Flagg, Duke
Even with the draft being nearly a year away, you’ve likely already heard tell of Flagg, a 6-foot-9 combo forward who’s made his name on both ends of the court.
He’s already played and succeeded against NBA competition in playing with the Team USA Select, and it’s only a matter of time until he’s thriving in the NBA.
First, though, the soon-to-be one-and-done will hone his game in a season with the Blue Devils, starting with a game against his home state of Maine at 6 p.m. CT.
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
After amassing a sparkling record overseas, 6-foot-6 wing Jakucionis is set to make his collegiate debut for Illinois versus Eastern IL at 7 p.m. CT.
His role with the Fighting Illini might be up in the air at this point, but he’s capable of excelling on or off ball, and he should be must-watch TV regardless.
He can make shots, pass the ball, operate in the pick-and-roll, and could be a top-five selection if all of it meshes at the same time.
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
A guard-forward hybrid, Edgecombe is sure to be one of the more explosive players in the draft, using his mix of speed, athleticism and feel to thrive on both ends.
Edgecombe, too, has already played NBA-level competition to this point, and seems to have the competitive drive that so many franchises covet.
The freshman will be another in the long line of Baylor prospects to go pro, and opens his season with a tough test in No. 6 Gonzaga at 10:30 p.m. CT.
Honorable Mentions: Tre Johnson, Texas; Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina; Kon Knueppel, Duke
