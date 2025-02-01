NBA Draft: Collin-Murray Boyles continues to improve
South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles has been the best player on a struggling South Carolina roster, playing well against NBA-level opponents, as he did most recently against lottery lock Asa Newell and Georgia. He recorded 18 points in a 71-60 loss on the road, while also recording five rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two steals, further demonstrating his value as a two-way player that can make an immediate impact on an NBA franchise.
As things currently sit, the ideal fit for Murray-Boyles would be a team like Sacramento that desperately needs defensive help at the power forward position. Though the Kings might flip De'Aaron Fox and end up with a higher pick or multiple picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, Murray-Boyles would be a great addition to a team that has needed to shore up its defense, both perimeter and interior. His mobility allows for him to aid in both areas.
Murray-Boyles is an elite talent on defense especially – his defensive IQ and feel are off the charts, which will allow him to play early NBA minutes, as typically for bigs, the defensive side can take more time to develop. Though a bit undersized at 6-foot-7, this has not stopped other players of similar stature from having an impact at the professional level. What he lacks in height he makes up for in both build and motor, grabbing 8.9 boards per game and using both physicality as well as a knack for proper positioning.
A four-star recruit by 247 coming out of high school, Murray-Boyles broke onto the scene with a highly productive freshman season, demonstrating the skills discussed earlier as a collegiate basketball rookie. Despite his obvious positive attributes, there are things he needs to improve upon to become a rotational player at the next level, which mostly boils down to his inability to consistently shoot from outside.
Looking at the current crop of NBA power forwards, nearly all of them are either taller than Murray-Boyles or have some sort of perimeter scoring skill, whether that be shooting threes off the catch, attacking closeouts, or being able to function as a pick-and-pop big. These are not things that Murray-Boyles has developed to this point in his career, which could put a ceiling on his minutes and impact in the NBA.
Despite this, his strengths will get him drafted in the lottery. His physicality and rebounding, combined with a high level of understanding of the nuances of playing defense, make him a valuable asset to any NBA franchise looking to fortify its front court. While he needs to simply attempt more threes, as he is currently only shooting about one per game and connecting on 23.6% of these shots. This is a fundamental change to the way he plays on the offensive end, and he will likely never be a sniper that take four or more per outing, but if he can simply become respectable from deep, it will open up several more doors for him in the professional ranks.
