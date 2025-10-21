NBA Draft

Three NBA Rookie Matchups to Monitor During Opening Week

These NBA rookies could make a big statement with their opening week performances.

Arya Chawla

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jeremiah Fears, Cooper Flagg, and Dylan Harper stand on stage before the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Alas, the 2025-26 NBA season is finally here. On Tuesday, the league will kick off a new season, with a new set of media rights, title contenders, and rookie class. These rookies will have 82 regular season games to define the success of their rookie campaign, but will surely look to set the tone with the best start they can possibly have.

In particular, many top draft picks will be facing off across opening week, setting a large stage for the beginning of their NBA careers. These three rookie matchups are certainly worth monitoring as viewers tune into an exciting new season of basketball's highest level.

Cooper Flagg vs. Dylan Harper

Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) defends against San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Wednesday, October 22nd

Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper enter this game as the top two picks in last June's NBA Draft, as well as the two leading candidates for the league's Rookie of the Year award. Both teenagers will look to tilt the scales in their favor early with a strong showing against the other. The 6-foot-8 two-way forward and crafty 6-foot-5 point guard each possess the talent to exhibit star showings, so will look to do just that on Wednesday.

Further, this matchup is more than just a standoff between the league's top two rookies. Flagg and Harper's arrivals have brought the Mavericks and Spurs title hopes, respectively. Each rookie is viewed as the last major piece in the two Texas squads' rebuilds, as Dallas looks to contend around Anthony Davis and San Antonio looks to Victor Wembanyama.

Kon Knueppel vs. Egor Demin

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) stands on the court in the second half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) speaks at Media Day. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Wednesday, October 22nd

Kon Knueppel and Egor Demin enter their NBA debuts with a lot in common. They're both well-rounded wings, who project as complimentary contributors at the wing position. They also both share similar untapped upside as on-ball creators as they've each demonstrated skill in this regard, but require greater polish to materialize at the NBA level. In this game, they'll each look to demonstrate flashes of their potential as Knueppel leans on his sharpshooting ability and Demin leans on his shrewd playmaking ability.

For the Hornets and Nets, a high-end outcome for either of Knueppel or Demin could be transformative. Both franchises have endured brutal losing seasons, and need all the talent they can to reverse their trajectories.

Collin Murray-Boyles vs. Derik Queen

Oct 6, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) handles the ball against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images / Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) takes part in media day at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Toronto Raptors vs. Atlanta Hawks

Wednesday, October 22nd

Colin Murray-Boyles and Derik Queen approach their debuts with less certainty surrounding them than the other names on this list. They both bring undeniable talent, but their NBA role is far less clear. Currently, Murray-Boyles' lack of scoring skill and Queen's lack of defensive mobility pose challenges to their value as they attempt to leverage their respective strengths defensively and as an interior scorer. As a result, they'll each look to build early momentum as they attempt to carve out their own niche NBA roles.

Should they trek a path to NBA value, their contributions could bolster the strengthening cores of the Raptors and Hawks.

