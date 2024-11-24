NBA Draft: Egor Demin Continues to Produce for BYU
Of the countless impressive freshman in college basketball this season, BYU’s Egor Demin lands near the top.
A 6-foot-8 guard with a blend of both athleticism and skill, there few stats he can’t accrue in a game.
Saturday’s matchup versus Mississippi Valley State was one of his more subtle of the season in the scoring department, but he was still able to continue to high-level production all the same.
He shot 3-for-4 overall for just eight points, but added six rebounds, six assists to three turnovers, as well as three steals and one block.
As an essential jumbo guard, plenty of scouts were keen on Demin’s scoring and passing ability, but his defensive chops have been a welcome surprise. Through five games, he’s continuing to average three stocks per game with over two steals. And with his two-way play, he’s now climbed the rankings on numerous boards.
Through his first four games, Demin averaged 17.0 points on 63% shooting with a 7.5-to-2 assists-to-turnvoer ratio. Should numbers like those continue to hold, factoring in his solid defensive impact, he'd be a shoo-in for a top-five pick at the 2025 NBA Draft alongside Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and more.
NBA organizations will be keen to watch Demin as BYU continues to head towards conference play, which will feature a host of talented teams and head-to-head draft matchups.
The Cougars next face Ole Mis at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.
