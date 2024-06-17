NBA Draft: Evaluating DaRon Holmes II's Strengths and Weaknesses
DaRon Holmes II is a 6-foot-10, 235-pound power forward from Dayton who averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game last season. He was efficient too – shooting 54.4% from the field and 38.6% from deep on 2.5 attempts.
Strengths
1. Pick-and-Pop Upside
Having shot as well as he did for Dayton last year, and given his true ability to screen for the ball handler, Holmes II has legitimate pick-and-pop upside when playing within the flow of an offense. His percentages speak for themselves, but he passes the eye test as well with a beautiful stroke from deep.
2. Play Finishing
Being 6-foot-10, Holmes II has decent size, though not elite. What he lacks in height he makes up for in his vertical athleticism and touch. He is a player that can grab an offensive rebound and tip it in, a guy that can catch a lob out of a pick-and-roll set, and a player that can use his vertical leap and standing reach to secure boards.
3. Defense
Defensively, Holmes II really shines as a help-side rim protector as well as a guy that can rebound and defend one-on-one in the post. Averaging 3.0 stocks per game, Holmes makes a legitimate impact on the defensive end. He was one of the best on the team at Dayton with a defensive rating of 96.5, while posting an offensive rating of 123.8.
Weaknesses
1. Physical Strength
Though very skilled, Holmes II is going to have to put some time in with weight trainers at the NBA level to increase his physicality. He would occasionally get beat on rebounds due to inability to wrestle the ball away from an opponent, so his rebounding will improve should he get physically stronger.
2. Overall Ceiling
Though he is a player with a high floor, the concern is that Holmes II may not ever be a star-level player, which is why he is likely to be taken outside of the top 10. Holmes II would be a perfect selection for a team that needs immediate contributors. The Kings make a lot of sense at Pick No. 13, as they need a floor-spacing forward to play next to Sabonis.
Regardless of where he ends up, look out for DaRon Holmes II as a dark horse Rookie of the Year candidate.
