NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Evaluating DaRon Holmes II's Strengths and Weaknesses

Dayton's 6-foot-10 forward is a versatile forward with upside written all over him. So what makes him stand out?

Keenan Womack

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) shoots against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) and guard KJ Lewis (5) during the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) shoots against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) and guard KJ Lewis (5) during the second half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

DaRon Holmes II is a 6-foot-10, 235-pound power forward from Dayton who averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game last season. He was efficient too – shooting 54.4% from the field and 38.6% from deep on 2.5 attempts.

Strengths

1. Pick-and-Pop Upside

Having shot as well as he did for Dayton last year, and given his true ability to screen for the ball handler, Holmes II has legitimate pick-and-pop upside when playing within the flow of an offense. His percentages speak for themselves, but he passes the eye test as well with a beautiful stroke from deep.

2. Play Finishing

Being 6-foot-10, Holmes II has decent size, though not elite. What he lacks in height he makes up for in his vertical athleticism and touch. He is a player that can grab an offensive rebound and tip it in, a guy that can catch a lob out of a pick-and-roll set, and a player that can use his vertical leap and standing reach to secure boards.

3. Defense

Defensively, Holmes II really shines as a help-side rim protector as well as a guy that can rebound and defend one-on-one in the post. Averaging 3.0 stocks per game, Holmes makes a legitimate impact on the defensive end. He was one of the best on the team at Dayton with a defensive rating of 96.5, while posting an offensive rating of 123.8.

Weaknesses

1. Physical Strength

Though very skilled, Holmes II is going to have to put some time in with weight trainers at the NBA level to increase his physicality. He would occasionally get beat on rebounds due to inability to wrestle the ball away from an opponent, so his rebounding will improve should he get physically stronger.

2. Overall Ceiling

Though he is a player with a high floor, the concern is that Holmes II may not ever be a star-level player, which is why he is likely to be taken outside of the top 10. Holmes II would be a perfect selection for a team that needs immediate contributors. The Kings make a lot of sense at Pick No. 13, as they need a floor-spacing forward to play next to Sabonis.

Regardless of where he ends up, look out for DaRon Holmes II as a dark horse Rookie of the Year candidate.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Keenan Womack

KEENAN WOMACK

Keenan Womack is a sportswriter native to Dallas, Texas, who has spent the last 12 years in Austin, the home of his alma mater, the University of Texas. Keenan has covered sports for SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Rivals/Orangebloods, a host of his own sites and now, Fan Nation. Focusing on basketball, Keenan was on the beat for the Longhorns hoops team for the last two-and-a-half years before moving on to pursue other opportunities. He is married and lives with his wife close to the Moody Center, so they can continue to catch games together.

Home/Newsfeed