NBA Draft: Evaluators May Be Overthinking Cooper Flagg
Duke’s Cooper Flagg entered the 2025 NBA Draft cycle as the big favorite to be the number one overall draft pick come June. After a dominant high school career at Montverde Academy and AAU run for Maine United, Flagg began his collegiate career with much hype surrounding his potential.
However, after mediocre efficiency to begin the season as well as strong performance from other prospects, many have questioned Flagg’s grip on the first overall pick. He’s only shot with an efficiency of 54 TS% through 14 games for Duke while peer prospects such as Rutgers’ Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper as well as BYU’s Egor Demin have each impressed through their early going. Still, after two consecutive 24-point performances by the 6-foot-9 forward, it’s reasonable to question whether the doubts surrounding Flagg as a potential number one pick stem from overreactions.
Flagg certainly has work to do to polish his off-the-dribble creation ability, but that doesn’t limit him from being an exceptional prospect. He just turned 18 years old, and already stars as one of the very best defenders in college basketball. As a forward, he boasts incredible movement skills and timing to patrol the court as a disruptive rim protector. He also brings this excellence to the perimeter, where he’s just as disruptive on the first line with his versatility and mobility. So far this season, he is averaging 1.6 steals per game and 1.3 blocks per game.
Flagg’s offensive game isn’t as advanced as his defensive repertoire, but he still is very productive on this end with the tools and skills to have star potential here. He has averaged over 17 points and nearly 4 assists per game this season, showing his prowess in all sorts of offensive roles, from a jumbo pick-and-roll handler to athletic interior play finisher.
Flagg is by no means a perfect prospect, but his immense defensive capabilities and offensive potential at such a young age make it reasonable to view doubts about his legitimacy as the top pick as potential overreactions.
