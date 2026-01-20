Five-Star Recruit Set to Make NCAA Debut Against Northwestern

The 2026 NBA Draft class may become even deeper soon enough.

This summer's cycle is set to be loaded with impressive freshman prospects Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat and Mikel Brown Jr., among others. A new name could be added to that list in the coming months, as Alijah Arenas is set to make his NCAA debut for USC on Jan. 21, against Northwestern, according to a social media post from the freshman.

The Trojans hold a 14-4 record as Arenas is set to enter the team's lineup. USC held an 11-0 record to start conference play, but has gone 3-4 against Big Ten competition.

With a former five-star prospect set to join the action for Eric Musselman's team, the Trojans could get a significant boost over the back half of the regular season. In addition to helping USC 's NCAA Tournament efforts, Arenas could factor into the 2026 draft class.

Arenas was rated the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 1 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports. Like his father, Gilbert Arenas, Alijah Arenas is a gifted scorer who could elevate himself into this summer's draft with a strong performance throughout the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 199 pounds, Arenas also boasts good size and length on the wing to go along with his scoring prowess. The McDonald's All-American missed the start of the season after tearing his meniscus in July.

Even in what appears to be a loaded draft class, Arenas could work his way into the first round with multiple strong matchups left on the Trojans' schedule. USC will meet fellow NBA Draft prospect Bennett Stirtz and Iowa on Jan. 28, in addition to showdowns against No. 7 Nebraska and No. 11 Illinois later in the year.

While a limited sample size may be a concern for some NBA teams, multiple players have been selected after just a few collegiate contests. Michael Porter Jr., another five-star recruit, appeared in just three games for the Missoui Tigers and was still a lottery selection in the 2018 NBA Draft class.

Portland's Shaedon Sharpe didn't appear in a single contest for Kentucky, but was still a top-10 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Even this season, Peterson and Brown Jr. will almost certainly be lottery picks despite missing significant time.

Both Porter Jr. and Sharpe were top-3 recruits in the nation, according to 247Sports, but Arenas should get more games to prove himself worthy of a selection in the 2026 draft.

