NBA Draft: Iowa’s Payton Sandfort Could Be Top Shooter With Room To Grow
Outside shooting has quickly become one of the most necessary aspects of successful NBA offenses, and the need for consistent shooters has obviously grown. Iowa’s Payton Sandfort was one of the most impressive shooters in all of college basketball last season and could rise up draft boards if he is able to improve on a few other aspects of his game. This article will break down how Sandfort creates damage as a shooter and highlight three areas that could determine his draft range: adding strength, making quicker passing decisions, and attacking passing lanes.
Last season, Sandfort shot 39% from three and 91% from the free-throw line, showcasing how effortless his form and mechanics are. Whether he attempts catch-and-shoot threes while set or coming off movement, his technique looks flawless as he regularly squares up and elevates vertically. His release is extremely quick and consistently high, which helps him get his shot off regardless of the pressure he faces. Sandfort was also able to hit midrange pull-ups off the bounce regularly, but while this works in college, it will likely be more challenging against NBA competition. Opponents were aware of his shooting, so when defenders overplayed him, he did a great job of cutting backdoor for wide-open looks at the rim. His off-ball movement is as effective as anyone in the nation and seems like a very intriguing aspect for NBA teams to utilize.
Continuing to build on his reputation as a dangerous shooter, if he can add strength, Sandfort could improve his live-dribble attacking. While he may not possess great athletic explosiveness, he handles contact well, and added strength could increase his versatility. Showing flashes of good footwork around the rim, combined with his impressive 6-foot-8 frame, suggests that his interior finishing can improve. If he adds this to his outside game, it could quickly expand his scoring ability. Strength will not only benefit his offensive game but can also enhance his defensive versatility. He is not a great one-on-one defender, but he communicates very well, allowing for help defense to close space quickly.
Sandfort hustles hard and is a smart defender, but he simply doesn't have the physical tools to translate his impact into statistical productivity. Reviewing tape shows his off-ball impact and how quickly he can switch, rarely seeming to get lost for lack of communication. The biggest defensive aspect that could translate to the NBA is being more aggressive in passing lanes. Last season, Sandfort averaged below one steal per game but had regular opportunities that could have resulted in deflections coming off screens. Whether this increase in aggression results in steals or deflections, showing the ability to disrupt opponents' offensive flow could point to his upside as an effective three-and-D player in a team-oriented defensive system.
His playmaking vision is better than his two assists per game would suggest, and these numbers could take another leap if he makes quicker decisions on the extra pass. He moves off the ball almost non-stop, but when defenders help to take away his shot, spotting the open teammate quickly will lead to easier looks. Sandfort did this well at times last season, but making these passes more consistently will highlight how he could translate even more effectively to the next level. His positive assist-to-turnover ratio up to this point in his career paints a good picture of his decision-making in the flow of the game, but improving his connectivity could skyrocket his draft stock throughout the upcoming year.
As an older prospect, his role may not position him to develop into a star, but he has the perfect skill set to eventually become a high-value role player. Sandfort may not have to play on a nightly basis, but having this level of shooter on the bench would be beneficial to nearly every NBA roster, especially if he improves on the three aspects highlighted above.
