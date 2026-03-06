What Caleb Wilson’s Season-Ending Surgery Means for his NBA Draft Stock

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in a non-contact drill and has officially undergone season-ending surgery.

Just in: North Carolina's Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb in a non-contact drill in practice Thursday and has undergone season-ending surgery, sources tell ESPN. Wilson is expected to be cleared during the NBA predraft process, where he'll compete to be the No. 1 pick in June. pic.twitter.com/FE2Z6VWRtb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2026

Wilson previously fractured his hand in a bout against Miami in early February, but was expected to make a return for the Tar Heels this season. He’d been among the best players on the team, if not the best player as a true freshman, averaging 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 58% overall.

That level of talent had led many pundits to penciling him in as the No. 4 pick at the 2026 NBA Draft, behind only the top-three of Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa.

Now, Wilson is set to miss a crucial March run, though per Charania he is expected to be cleared during the NBA’s pre-draft process. So what does Wilson’s newest injury mean for his draft stock? Honestly, very little.

At 6-foot-10 with immense length and athleticism, Wilson has already cemented himself as a top-five prospect in the class. If the hand injuries are deemed to be short-term, or even something to work through, NBA franchises will have no issue spending a top-four pick.

A five-star prospect, Wilson was thought of to be a top-10-ish pick coming into the season, but was a game-changing player for the Tar Heels from the get-go. He's been among the best defensive freshman in the country, offering length, positional versatility and motor, averaging 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Offensively, Wilson has played with force, using his length and athleticism to pressure the rim via cutting, straight-line drives and more. He's not yet a 3-point shooter, finishing at just 26% on 1.1 attempts per game from beyond the arc, but his touch-laden mid-range offers hope for the future that he'll eventually stretch the floor.

For now, Wilson is likely to remain in the No. 4 spot. All of Boozer, Peterson and Dybantsa offer too much versatility on both ends to be displaced, notably all able to hit threes with some consistency. Still, whatever team lands the fourth pick could be getting a legitimate cornerstone in Wilson. A player able to defend numerous positions, thrive athletically in the NBA from Day 1, and add to his offensive game through his rookie contract.

While NBA squads are currently amid a battle to land odds for the top-three picks, whoever lands at No. 4 won't be displeased with Wilson moving forward.

North Carolina takes on No. 1 Duke tomorrow, Saturday March 7 at 5:30 p.m. CT. Wilson will now begin preparing for the 2026 NBA Draft on June 25 and 26.