NBA Draft: Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham Could see Potential Slide
At 6-foot-1, former Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham is one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft, offering game-changing offense, but a small frame.
Averaging 15.2 points and 3.9 assists in just 23 minutes off the bench for the Wildcats, Dillingham has obvious talent on the offensive end of the floor, smoothly getting to his spots and knocking down jumpers at a great rate.
Still, there’s been rumblings that Dillingham could see a potential draft night slide, and there’s plenty of merit to those thoughts. His range likely doesn’t land within the top-five, with other prospects in question there.
As an undersized tweener in the backcourt, there’s a strong chance teams within the five to 10 range might not value his talents, either. The Spurs are in need of backcourt depth with picks No. 4 and 8, but are known to value positional length.
Teams like Detroit, Charlotte, Portland and Memphis are essentially set at guard, and Utah at No. 10 took a similar prospect in Keyonte George at last year's draft.
Even teams in the late-lottery range — Chicago, Oklahoma City and Sacramento — could be in the market for win-now talent or wings.
All this and more could lead to a slide out of the lottery for Dillingham, which could end up being better for him in the long-term. Miami and Philadelphia — two teams in need of spark-plug backcourt scoring — sit at No. 15 and 16, and there’s a slim chance he’d make it past both.
Regardless, draft night 2024 is sure to have its fair share of risers and sliders.
