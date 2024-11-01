NBA Draft: Key Matchups on the First Day of the College Season
With the college basketball season kicking off Monday, Nov. 4, the majority of prospects are set to face off against lower-level opponents. While most of the early-season prospect matchups are not too far away, two games on this first day of action stand out in terms of potential 2025 draft prospects going head-to-head. This article will take a look at the names to know before No. 19 Texas goes up against Ohio State, as well as a top-ten matchup between No. 8 Baylor and No. 6 Gonzaga as college basketball kicks off this upcoming Monday.
#19 Texas vs. Ohio State | Las Vegas, NV
Texas
Tre Johnson | Guard | 6’6” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Tre Johnson has looked like one of the most game-ready scorers in this incoming freshman class and should get plenty of opportunities this season at Texas. He has demonstrated how effective he can be while playing both on and off the ball leading into his freshman year and has also made impressive leaps in terms of playmaking potential. While we have not yet seen how Johnson is used in preseason exhibitions, reports from Texas practices and closed-door scrimmages have been glowing regarding how impressive he has looked. His ability to score from all three levels seems translatable, so monitoring how effective he could be as a scorer in this first high-level matchup will be one of the biggest stories in this opening night of action.
Arthur Kaluma | Forward | 6’7” | 225 lbs | Senior
Arthur Kaluma has averaged over ten points and five rebounds in each of his first three seasons before transferring to Texas this year. He is a strong athlete who affects games with both his explosiveness and power on the interior. Kaluma has clearly worked on his three-point shooting throughout his collegiate career, and if he makes another leap, he could be worthy of a selection in the upcoming draft. The best-case scenario for Kaluma’s upcoming season is that he focuses on scoring more efficiently while using his physical advantages to wreak havoc on the defensive end. His defensive instincts jump out on his tape and could be key to improving his potential draft range.
Ohio State
Aaron Bradshaw | Forward | 7’1” | 215 lbs | Sophomore
Aaron Bradshaw is a physically imposing big man with one of the highest upsides of any returning player in college basketball. He had an underwhelming freshman year at Kentucky due to limited opportunities but seems to be entering a much more beneficial situation at Ohio State. His length and athleticism on the interior are what make him stand out the most, but he has also shown flashes of developing into a legitimate threat from the three-point line. Having only scored in double digits six times last season, Bradshaw is in a new situation where his productivity will likely improve.
Bruce Thornton | Guard | 6’2” | 215 lbs | Junior
Bruce Thornton was one of the best guards in the Big Ten last season and seems poised to take another leap in year three. He is a very well-rounded player who may not fit a perfect role for a guard at the next level, but becoming a more efficient catch-and-shoot threat while remaining a menace on defense can definitely change how he is viewed. As a member of the All-Big Ten third team last season, the new-look Buckeye roster could enhance his productivity and propel him into more elite conversations. He plays much bigger than his 6-foot-2 frame, and this level of aggressiveness looks like a promising aspect of his game and long-term potential.
#8 Baylor vs. #6 Gonzaga | Spokane, WA
Baylor
VJ Edgecombe | Guard | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman
VJ Edgecombe is one of the most highly touted incoming freshmen this season and one of the biggest names to monitor on opening night. He has impressed at every level of competition and possesses physical tools that stand out while watching tape. His athleticism should be effective from the jump, but the rest of his offensive game will need to progress throughout the year. Edgecombe is undeniably strong as a defender and has shown this strength against NBA-level talent. Beginning his career against another top-ten team will be very interesting and should hopefully show flashes of what he can become.
Gonzaga
Michael Ajayi | Forward | 6’7” | 228 lbs | Senior
Michael Ajayi enters the season as one of the top transfers from last season. He is an impressive athlete and moves very well for a player of his size. Last season for Pepperdine, Ajayi averaged 17 points and just under ten rebounds with shooting splits of 47%/47%/71%. If his productivity can remain similar while playing against a higher level of competition, he has the potential to excel. He has primarily served as an interior player up to this point but possesses the physical tools and feel for the game to expand into a more versatile role. He has one of the more impressive skill sets of any upperclassman in this draft, but how he is used at Gonzaga will be extremely interesting as the season gets underway.
