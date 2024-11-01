NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Key Matchups on the First Day of the College Season

The first day of the college season is headlined by two games highlighted by potential 2025 draft selections in Texas Vs. Ohio State and a top-ten matchup with Baylor Vs. Gonzaga

Jace Derryberry

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Michael Ajayi (1) is announced with the starting lineup before their exhibition game at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Michael Ajayi (1) is announced with the starting lineup before their exhibition game at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the college basketball season kicking off Monday, Nov. 4, the majority of prospects are set to face off against lower-level opponents. While most of the early-season prospect matchups are not too far away, two games on this first day of action stand out in terms of potential 2025 draft prospects going head-to-head. This article will take a look at the names to know before No. 19 Texas goes up against Ohio State, as well as a top-ten matchup between No. 8 Baylor and No. 6 Gonzaga as college basketball kicks off this upcoming Monday.

#19 Texas vs. Ohio State | Las Vegas, NV

Texas

Tre Johnson | Guard | 6’6” | 190 lbs | Freshman

Tre Johnson has impressed for Texas
Texas’ Tre Johnson during a practice session that was held at the Moody Center for the local media. Sports writers got their first glimpse of the 2024-25 team at this event. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tre Johnson has looked like one of the most game-ready scorers in this incoming freshman class and should get plenty of opportunities this season at Texas. He has demonstrated how effective he can be while playing both on and off the ball leading into his freshman year and has also made impressive leaps in terms of playmaking potential. While we have not yet seen how Johnson is used in preseason exhibitions, reports from Texas practices and closed-door scrimmages have been glowing regarding how impressive he has looked. His ability to score from all three levels seems translatable, so monitoring how effective he could be as a scorer in this first high-level matchup will be one of the biggest stories in this opening night of action.

Arthur Kaluma | Forward | 6’7” | 225 lbs | Senior

Arthur Kaluma could be set for a breakout year for Texas
Arthur Kaluma drives the ball to the basket during a practice session that was held at the Moody Center for the local media. Sports writers got their first glimpse of the 2024-25 team at this event. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arthur Kaluma has averaged over ten points and five rebounds in each of his first three seasons before transferring to Texas this year. He is a strong athlete who affects games with both his explosiveness and power on the interior. Kaluma has clearly worked on his three-point shooting throughout his collegiate career, and if he makes another leap, he could be worthy of a selection in the upcoming draft. The best-case scenario for Kaluma’s upcoming season is that he focuses on scoring more efficiently while using his physical advantages to wreak havoc on the defensive end. His defensive instincts jump out on his tape and could be key to improving his potential draft range.

Ohio State

Aaron Bradshaw | Forward | 7’1” | 215 lbs | Sophomore

Aaron Bradshaw should take a leap for Ohio State
Jul 9, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Aaron Bradshaw shoots over head coach Jake Diebler during a summer workout in the practice gym at the Schottenstein Center. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Bradshaw is a physically imposing big man with one of the highest upsides of any returning player in college basketball. He had an underwhelming freshman year at Kentucky due to limited opportunities but seems to be entering a much more beneficial situation at Ohio State. His length and athleticism on the interior are what make him stand out the most, but he has also shown flashes of developing into a legitimate threat from the three-point line. Having only scored in double digits six times last season, Bradshaw is in a new situation where his productivity will likely improve.

Bruce Thornton | Guard | 6’2” | 215 lbs | Junior

Bruce Thornton looks to improve draft stock this season
Jan 20, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) dribbles past Penn State Nittany Lions forward Qudus Wahab (22) during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Value City Arena. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bruce Thornton was one of the best guards in the Big Ten last season and seems poised to take another leap in year three. He is a very well-rounded player who may not fit a perfect role for a guard at the next level, but becoming a more efficient catch-and-shoot threat while remaining a menace on defense can definitely change how he is viewed. As a member of the All-Big Ten third team last season, the new-look Buckeye roster could enhance his productivity and propel him into more elite conversations. He plays much bigger than his 6-foot-2 frame, and this level of aggressiveness looks like a promising aspect of his game and long-term potential.

#8 Baylor vs. #6 Gonzaga | Spokane, WA

Baylor 

VJ Edgecombe | Guard | 6’5” | 180 lbs | Freshman

VJ Edgecombe enters his freshman year as one of the top draft prospects
Oct 23, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) talks to media during the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe is one of the most highly touted incoming freshmen this season and one of the biggest names to monitor on opening night. He has impressed at every level of competition and possesses physical tools that stand out while watching tape. His athleticism should be effective from the jump, but the rest of his offensive game will need to progress throughout the year. Edgecombe is undeniably strong as a defender and has shown this strength against NBA-level talent. Beginning his career against another top-ten team will be very interesting and should hopefully show flashes of what he can become.

Gonzaga

Michael Ajayi | Forward | 6’7” | 228 lbs | Senior 

Michael Ajayi looks ready for Gonzaga debut
Oct 5, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Michael Ajayi (1) rebounds the ball during Kraziness at the Kennel at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Michael Ajayi enters the season as one of the top transfers from last season. He is an impressive athlete and moves very well for a player of his size. Last season for Pepperdine, Ajayi averaged 17 points and just under ten rebounds with shooting splits of 47%/47%/71%. If his productivity can remain similar while playing against a higher level of competition, he has the potential to excel. He has primarily served as an interior player up to this point but possesses the physical tools and feel for the game to expand into a more versatile role. He has one of the more impressive skill sets of any upperclassman in this draft, but how he is used at Gonzaga will be extremely interesting as the season gets underway.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jace Derryberry
JACE DERRYBERRY

Home/Newsfeed