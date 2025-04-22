NBA Draft Lottery 2025: How to Watch, Date and Order
With regular season tiebreakers now out of the way, the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is now the most anticipated event in the draft space.
While most teams grappled for postseason positioning in the regular season, others battled for top draft odds in the reverse standings. And rightfully so, given talents like Duke’s Cooper Flagg, the Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey and more will be up for grabs.
Last year’s lottery saw a shock, as the Hawks with just a 3% chance jumped up to the top overall pick. With it left up to fate, there’s always a chance it could happen again.
Below, you can find the date, start time and official order for the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery:
Date:
May 12, 2025
Time:
6:30 or 7 p.m.
Location:
Chicago, IL
How to Watch:
ESPN
Order (chance at No. 1):
1. Utah Jazz (14%)
2. Washington Wizards (14%)
3. Charlotte Hornets (14%)
4. New Orleans Pelicans (12.5%)
5. Philadelphia 76ers (10.5%)
6. Brooklyn Nets (9%)
7. Toronto Raptors (7.5%)
8. San Antonio Spurs (6%)
9. Phoenix Suns (Rockets) (3.8%)
10. Portland Trail Blazers (3.7%)
11. Dallas Mavericks (1.8%)
12. Chicago Bulls (1.7%)
13. Sacramento Kings (0.8%)
14. Atlanta Hawks (Spurs) (0.7%)
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will commence on Wednesday, June 25 at 7 p.m., and Round 2 on Thursday, June 26.