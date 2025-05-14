NBA Draft Lottery Hurts Utah Jazz Short and Long Term
Now and Laters are the worst candy out there. It is also the worst case scenario for the Utah Jazz, who will feel the sting of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery now and later.
As the Ping Pong Balls were pulled out to randomly gift the top four spots to the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets, it was the Jazz who tumbled four spots, tied with the Washington Wizards for the largest stumble on lottery night.
The Jazz now pick at No. 5 in this loaded NBA Draft class, but after a year of tanking in a season that ended with a 17-65 mark, the Jazz will be no closer to their goal of fun and competitive basketball. While the likes of VJ Edgecomb or a shocking Ace Bailey stumble would lessen the blow a tad, Utah still is missing a true No. 1 option to build around.
Its only way to get that player? Through the NBA Draft Lottery. But the lottery, as we have seen, is unforgiving and no sure thing, even if you position yourself perfectly to bare the fruits of laboring losses.
Had the lottery gone chalk, the Jazz would be building around Duke standout Cooper Flagg right now, the best American-Born prospect since LeBron James as many tab him. This not only makes Salt Lake City an electric factor of basketball with the newby BYU rostering the Nation's top prospect in the 2026 NBA Draft class, but allows next year to be full of hope and disconcern about the Jazz record.
Instead, Utah must do everything in its power to keep losing. Sure, Flagg himself would not have pulled Utah completely out of the gutter, but if he paired well alongside Utah's core and they went on a fire-y run developing youngsters and winning games as Portland did this season, it wouldn't have bothered anyone in the organization.
Now? The Jazz have to cling to the bottom of the NBA table. Their first round selection in 2026 is top-8 protected or else it is issued to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Too many wins and rent comes due. Another year without a prized prospect. Look at how the lottery shook out this year, the 30 win Raptors sit at No. 9.
The sad reality? All the Jazz and teams alike can do is try to not try again. These flattened lottery odds are not having the desired effect the league hoped for.